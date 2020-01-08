“Your Art’s Desire: A Celebration of Art, Wine & Chocolate” will take place again in February to benefit Community Arts Project’s Art Literacy program in Tillamook County schools. The gala starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Kiawanda Community Center (located on Caope Kiawanda Drive) in Pacific City. It will include an art sale, silent auction, student art display and live music. Art commissioned for the event will be created to depict the theme of “Connection” on 12x12 panels. Those will sell for $125, with all proceeds going to the cause. My dining room is serving as art studio for my own creation again this year. Complementary wine, beer, sparkling cider, appetizers, and desserts will be served. Tickets to the evening event are $30 advance, $35 at the door. For information or to purchase tickets go to communityartsproject.net or call 503-358-6143.
Clarinetist Robert Plane joins the Gould Piano Trio for the first concert of 2020 in Neskowin Chamber Music’s series of concerts. The performance is slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19 at Camp Winema. It is located three miles north of Neskowin on Winema Road, west off of U.S. Highway 101. Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $110; single tickets at the door are $25.
Plane has had a long career both as a solo performer and with various chamber music ensembles. The list is long and varied and includes performances with the Mozart Clarinet Concert in Madrid, the City of London Sinfonia, the Ulster Orchestra, the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. The trio performs both well-known masterpieces and some neglected works. For more information, go to neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
Free health screenings are available to two to six year olds residing in Tillamook County at an Early Childhood Screening Fair planned for later this month. The event happens on Wednesday and Thursday January 22-23 at Tillamook County Fairgrounds, which is located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Call for an appointment: 503-815-2292.
Free programs at South Tillamook County library include a Lego Day for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Snow stories are in store when the group meets on January 15. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 6 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Our hearts go out to all who mourn the Christmas Day loss of Doug Sears, son of David and Lisa Sears of Cloverdale. Doug went to Nestucca Schools with my younger son Joey and graduated in 2009.
Happy birthday this week to Rachel Adkins, Rick Anderson, Dale Caspell, B.J. Chatelain, Colton Craven, Rodney Dunn, Ginger Durham, John Eckhardt, Steven Hale, Noah Hancock, Jesse Heathershaw, Kyla Hurliman, Kyler Jones, Maloree Malcom, Tricia Marshall, Hannah Scott, Linda Shiels, Terrance Watters and Brad Whitaker.
