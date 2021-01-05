As we go to press, the festive holiday décor that’s graced Cloverdale for the past month is coming down to be stored away until next year’s holiday season. I’m finally remembering to thank the four locals who responded to a query on Facebook (“Where are Cloverdale’s decorations this year?”) with “I’ll help!” Hats off to Will Dillon, Jeanette Hagerty, Bob Parks and Judy Parks for serving our community this way. In a year with so much that’s different, it was sweet to have our little town decked out in its usual holiday décor. Thanks so much to each of you.
Speaking of topics that have had recent attention on Facebook, the Library Thrift Store is recruiting volunteer staff. Thanks to Cathy Griffin for email to the Fencepost inbox with word that those interested in volunteering should send an email to stclc101@gmail.com. Proceeds from the thrift store benefit the library building and grounds.
It isn’t too late to sign up for a free 6 week parenting series that will launch January 12 on Zoom. It's planned with co-occurring sessions, one for adults and one for teens. It's scheduled from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays continuing through mid February. Facilitators are Jana Mann (WIC Coordinator), Khori Elder (Clatsop County Mental Health Wraparound Family Partner), and Stacey Vandergriff (Juvenile Probation Officer). Sign up on line at https://forms.gle/uKQtyzpuvuXC8u5F8.
Remember that our own Neskowin, Nestucca Sandlake Watersheds Council is recruiting water quality monitoring volunteers. No experience is necessary, training is provided. The assignment requires a commitment of three to five hours, once monthly and a vehicle to transport oneself to and from remote collection sites and to deliver water samples to the Watershed Council office in Pacific City. If you are interested in participating as a volunteer, or if you have additional questions, feel free to contact Caleb Mentzer, Outreach and Project Development Manager, at assistant@nestuccawaters.org or by phone at 541-513-2604.
Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program Is still accepting donations. They can’t hold a fundraiser this year and must raise $20,000 to meet increased demand. If you are able to donate, please do. You can do this online at nvbackpackprogram.org/ or mail a check to Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program, P.O. Box 793, Pacific City, OR 97135. Donations are tax deductible; a receipt will be sent by mail.
Don't forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center (T.F.C.C.) is offering an ongoing Covid-19 support group that is free to residents County-wide and accessible online. The sessions are held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without video calling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan. (last ran 11-11)
Your Fencepost input is welcome any time. Please contact me using the information included near my photo in this space, and note that with Tillamook Headlight Herald moving to be a Tuesday publication, your deadline to have information included is noon on Thursday for the following week's paper.
Happy birthday this week to: Rachel Adkins, Rick Anderson, Dale Caspell, B.J. Chatelain, Colton John Craven, Ginger Durrham, Naudia Eckhardt, Francine Hagerty, Noah Hancock, Jessie Heathershaw, John Hurliman, Kyla Hurliman, Maloree Malcom, Hannah Scott, Linda Shiels, Knol Simnitt, Sophie Jo Slavens and Shannon Williams.
