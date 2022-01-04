I’m super happy to see news of Lee Brassfield, from a post shared by Barbie McMellon on Facebook. I remember riding the morning school bus as an assistant to students when her husband, Howard was driver. Howard allowed the school kids to address him as “Howie” on the green bus, “but only on the bus.” We always rode back from Beaver in an empty bus. He told me the story of an early date with Lee when her hair-do was inadvertently ruined, perhaps due to a ride in a convertible or on a thrill ride at the fair.
“Her hair was a terrible mess,” Howard chuckled. “I thought she’d be mad.” But his future wife wasn’t troubled at all.
“It’s just hair,” Lee reportedly told him. “It will comb.”
Grinning ear to ear, Howard said, “That’s when I knew she was the girl for me!”
Barbie posted that Lee has moved to an elder care facility in Forest Grove. We in the community are invited to send her cards and letters. The address is Lee Brassfield, 2112 Oak Street, Room 304, Forest Grove, OR 97116.
Thanks to Jeanette Miller, Nesko Women’s Club President for a correction to last week’s Nesko news. Nesko Women’s Club will meet for January at 11:45 a m. on Friday, January 21 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). It’s located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Lunch will be catered for $12 or you can bring your own. All attendees are asked to contribute $3 for use of the space. Diane Higdon will present a program about Oregon Food Bank in South Tillamook County. Nestucca Rural Fire Protect District and Tillamook County Sherrif’s office will share the stage in February.
Remember that Pacific City Transfer Station is accepting bare Christmas trees for recycling, for free, with a coupon from Tillamook Headlight Herald or their website. Go to www.co.tillamook.or.us/solidwaste. The station is located at 38255 Broken Road in Pacific City. Manzanita and Tillamook Transfer Stations are also accepting bare Christmas trees for recycling with a coupon.
Remember too, that Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9 increase for month’s service in a Public Hearing. It’s planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District office which is located at 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale.
Don’t forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer a virtual “Question Persuade Refer” (QPR) Gatekeeper training. The free workshop is scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28. QPR is a community mental health intervention that has been recognized by leaders in the field as an effective in reducing suicides in the communities where it is taught. It’s offered at no cost to the participant and registration is limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County. For more information, email JaneaneK@TFCC.org or call (503) 842-8201 extension #270.
Happy birthday this week to: Rick Anderson, Dale Caspell, Colton John Craven, Ginger Durham, Naudia Eckhardt, Francine Hagerty, Noah Hancock, John Hurliman, Kyla Hurliman, Maloree Malcom, Lee Saddler, Hannah Scott, Linda Shiels, Knol Simnitt, Sophie Jo Slavens, and Shannon Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.