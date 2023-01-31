As we go to press, I’m putting finishing touches on a heart themed piece of art for an “Art for the Heart” show happening throughout February at North County Recreation District (NCRD). The gallery opens with a “Community Celebration of the Heart and Artist’s Reception” from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5. The event will include heart healthy eats provided by Wanda’s Café of Nehalem.
The gallery will be open from 8:00 a.m. through 5;30 p.m. weekdays thereafter, through the month of February. The address is 36155 9th St, Nehalem, 97131. Because the space is made available (by reservation) for community use, it may be helpful to telephone in advance and verify that the art will be available for viewing; please call 855-444-6273.
Hat off to Cindy Green, of Sandlake, who was named Executive Director of Marie Mills Center last week. The outgoing ED wrote “Cindy has been with our agency for many years and is very dedicated to local services for the intellectually and developmentally disabled. Additionally, she is a well-known hometown person acutely tied into our community and its needs. Cindy is an excellent choice to lead Marie Mills Center forward.” Congratulations to Cindy.
The Audobon Society of Lincoln City will host an easy walk through “Wildwoods Open Space,” which is a forest right at the heart of Lincoln City. Participants will watch for year-round residents such as Downy Woodpecker and wintering sparrows. Hikers should dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. The meet-up is planned for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the trailhead on N.E. Devils Lake Road; we should reserve two hours. There is limited parking. The event is sponsored by Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and Explore Lincoln City.
Audobon’s Great Backyard Bird County is slated for Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20. All bird enthusiasts are invited to participate, from novices to experts. It takes as little as fifteen minutes on one day, or you can count for as long as you like each day of the event. It’s free, fun, and easy, and it helps the birds. Learn more at www.birdcount .org.
Thanks to Hawk Creek Café for word that “The Village Scoop” (their ice cream cart) is recruiting servers aged fifteen and older for seasonal employment. Hours are flexible. Inquire by email to hawkcreekreports@gmail.com.
Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” program is now available in Oregon to children between the ages of 0 and 5 (in Spanish and English). There is no income restriction. Each child receives a book every month and the selections are usually pretty good. This is a great way to for parents to build a library for their young children. Sign up for the free program online by going to www.imaginationlibrary.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandlyn Benton, Monica Chatelain, Logan Craven, James Eby, Hanna Geil, Finn Hagerty, Kate Hagerty, Amybeth Hancock, Kyle Howard, Joe Kiser, Mary Lasley, Jon McKillip, LeRoy McKonkey
