Hebo Women's Book Club met for January last week on Zoom. besides me, attendees included Rachel Pettit, Madlen Silkwood, Joan Wilke and Nancy Whitehead who lead our discussion. We read "Kitchen," a quick read by Banana Yoshimoto that came highly recommended by our own Theodora Rudolph. We missed her input, as we pulled together and pondered the book's overarching themes which included gender, chosen family and grief with a portion of magical realism thrown in the mix. Next month we'll discuss "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens.
Are you living in your car, a tent, dry camping or staying with friends? Project Homeless Connect is planned from 1-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27 at CARE. Their temporary, outdoor, location is located at 904 Main Avenue in Tillamook. Services available (in limited supply) include a free boxed meal, coats and survival gear, tents and tarps, information regarding community services, pet food and free care referrals, toiletries, first aid items, and sleeping bags.
Anyone without shelter the night of January 27 is invited to check in at room #225 of Western Royal Inn by 8 p.m. for free overnight lodging, one room per household, until 7:30 a.m. on the 28th. Watch for flyers and listen for radio announcements, as the shelter is open only on nights with exceptionally cold or wet weather. For more information call 503-842-5261
Thanks to Doug Olson for news from the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce. Among his announcements was word that Birding and Blues is canceled for 2021, which makes two years off for the event in a row. Watch this space for details on the annual festivities in 2022. Plans are underway, he says, for Clover's Day, a firework display for the 4th of July and Dory Days.
An election of officers and naming of 2020's Business, Citizen and Volunteer of the Year are planned via Zoom at noon on February 2. The Chamber's message line is 1-888-549-2632, if you care to receive a link by email so that you can join the call; meetings are free and open to the public. There is a fee to join the organization.
Happy birthday this week to my own mom, Margie Ann Park, reading the Headlight Herald in Boardman. Other birthdays this week include:
Evan Carver, Monica Chatelain, Sarah Dentel, Hanna Geil, Finn Hagerty, Amybeth Hancock, Joe Kiser, Bryce McKillip, Stormee McKillip, Beverly Measor, Amy Moore, Kathy Murphy, Quinn Slavens, Carl Somdahl, Talisa Thurman, Fred Whittlinger and Isla Sue Wills.
