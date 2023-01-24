The new roomie (Leo Frodl) and I enjoyed brunch last weekend with our friend Melanie Merryman, of Cloverdale. We traveled fifteen miles off of U.S. Highway 101 up Blaine Road for an inaugural visit to Outpost on the River. Melanie treated us to a breaded and fried calamari appetizer, which was generously portioned and served piping hot. I ordered biscuits and gravy which were served on a platter filled nearly to overflowing and were scrumptious. Leo had a croissant sandwich with meaty bacon coming out both ends, and Melanie ordered a roast beef sandwich which came with broth for dipping next to a mountain of tater tots. My meal (which included two beverages) came to less than $15.00, including tip.
Raquel Hays, a former coworker and friend is the owner and was a friendly presence throughout our visit. She mentioned that eating space (filled to capacity when we arrived) expands to a heated patio in nice weather. We can sup to the song of the Nestucca River across the road. Joyce Owens, who I also know from my years working in Nestucca Valley schools, waited on us. Outpost on the River is open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The address is 42500 Testament Creek Road in Beaver.
If you, or someone you know, is experiencing homelessness (living outdoors, in an out building or in a car or camper, doubled up with friends or family, or couch surfing) please avail yourself (or them) of the many services offered at Homeless Connect on Wednesday. The free event is hosted by Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE) and happens from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at 904 Main Avenue in Tillamook. Vaccinations for people and pets, coats and warm clothing, tents tarps and much more, are there for the taking. Don’t miss it.
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is recruiting artists to create three by eight-foot (vertically mounted) murals for installation on properties in down town Tillamook. Prospective participants will submit a scaled concept drawing on 8.5x11 inch paper. Art must be quickly identifiable from roadway and vehicular traffic. Vibrant and colorful art will be favored during selection. A substrate will be provided, all other art materials are the responsibility of the artist. Each selected muralist will receive $1,000.00. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023. For essential additional information contact Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Street, Tillamook or call 503-842-7525.
As we go to press, Sandlake Road remains closed to through traffic due to a hazard created by a failed culvert. U.S. Highway 101 or Cape Lookout Road are possible detours. My source doesn’t specifiy an expected date for reopening the much traveled route.
Happy birthday this week to: David Reed Craven, Sarah Dentel, Huxtin Earwood, Caleb Fitch, Baird Hagerty, Bryce McKillip, Stormee McKillip, Beverly Measor, Kathy Murphy, Margie Ann Park, Kathy Randall, Bill Shores, Carl Somdahl, Kayden Wagner, Zachary Wettstein, and Fred Whittlinger.
