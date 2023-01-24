Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The new roomie (Leo Frodl) and I enjoyed brunch last weekend with our friend Melanie Merryman, of Cloverdale. We traveled fifteen miles off of U.S. Highway 101 up Blaine Road for an inaugural visit to Outpost on the River. Melanie treated us to a breaded and fried calamari appetizer, which was generously portioned and served piping hot. I ordered biscuits and gravy which were served on a platter filled nearly to overflowing and were scrumptious. Leo had a croissant sandwich with meaty bacon coming out both ends, and Melanie ordered a roast beef sandwich which came with broth for dipping next to a mountain of tater tots. My meal (which included two beverages) came to less than $15.00, including tip.

Raquel Hays, a former coworker and friend is the owner and was a friendly presence throughout our visit. She mentioned that eating space (filled to capacity when we arrived) expands to a heated patio in nice weather. We can sup to the song of the Nestucca River across the road. Joyce Owens, who I also know from my years working in Nestucca Valley schools, waited on us. Outpost on the River is open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The address is 42500 Testament Creek Road in Beaver.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted: