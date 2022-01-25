Thanks to Jeanette Hagerty for returning my call to verify details of weekly events at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC, address below). Walking Wonders, a free walking group, gathers at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday (weather permitting) for a walk to Cape Kiawanda and back. Yoga, which costs $10, is offered Monday Friday and Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. or Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information on that, contact Dawn Byer, 541-450-0656. Zumba is offered on Tuesdays for $10 from 5:30-6:30 for more information, call KCC 503-965-7900. Fit and Fabulous work outs are offered for $5 each on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00-10:00 a.m.by Kathy Starostka. For more information, call her at 503-801-7448. Thai Chi is offered for $5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays with LuAnn Anderson. For more information, call KCC (number above). A free paint group meets from 10 a.m. until noon, also on Thursdays.
Tillamook County Library has launched a new resource for researching our family history. Explore genealogical records dating from 1704 to the present. There is coverage from all fifty states, and original obituary images from historical newspapers. Access is available 24/7. To access this wealth of information visit tillabook.org under the e-resources tab. A library card is required to log in; they are available free with proof of residence at any library branch.
Do you lack a safe, stable place to call home? Are you tent camping, dry camping, doubled up with friends or family or couch surfing? Are you sleeping in your car, truck, garage or another out building? Tillamook Homeless Connect welcomes you for a “Grab and Go” event on Wednesday. The resource fair is planned from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the former La Tea Da restaurant, 901 Main Avenue (the corner of 9th and Main) in Tillamook. Attractions include a free lunch, a mobile dental van and a veterinarian for consultations, along with many others; don’t miss it.
Remember that Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce will meet in person at noon on Tuesday, February 1 at Kiawanda Community Center. It’s located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
Don’t forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center is sponsoring a free seven week parenting class via Zoom. “Active Parenting” will provide parents of 5-12 year olds with practical skills including strategies to improve discipline, communication, and student success while connecting with other parents. It’s planned for 4:30-6:00 p.m. on Thursdays from February 3 through March 17. For more information, or to sign up call (503) 842-8201 extension 276 or by email MelissaCS@tfcc.org.
The United States Postal Service is shipping out free Covid tests to homes; we can place an order now. They will start shipping by next week. It is one time per household, for four tests. Go to USPS.com.
Happy 8th birthday to my Mom, Margie Park, reading The Headlight Herald in Boardman. Happy birthday this week to: Monica Chatelain, Sarah Dentel, Hanna Geil, Baird Hagerty, Penny Love, Bryce McKillip, Stormee McKillip, Beverly Measor, Amy Moore, Kathy Murphy, Kathy Randall, Quinn Slavens, Carl Somdahl, Talisa Thurman, Kayden Wagner, Fred Whittlinger and Isla Sue Wills.
