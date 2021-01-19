Do you lack a safe stable place to call home? (Are you living in your car, a tent, dry camping or staying with friends?) Project Homeless Connect is planned from 1-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27 at CARE. Their temporary, outdoor, location is located at 904 Main Avenue in Tillamook. Services available (in limited supply) include a free boxed meal, coats and survival gear, tents and tarps, information regarding community services, pet food and free care referrals, toiletries, first aid items, and sleeping bags.
We who want to help are encouraged to donate new items that fit the list above (nothing used, due to Covid-19) or cash to CARE's temporary location (see above). They're open Monday through Friday from 9-4 with a break for lunch from 11:30-12. For more information call 503-842-5261
We appreciate Kim Cavatorta writing with word that the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) has recently awarded 2021 grant funds to nine Tillamook County cultural organizations and individuals. TCCC is grateful for all organizations that applied and that continue to enrich the culture of Tillamook County.
Congratulations to winners- Mike Arseneault for Rockaway Beach Stories, Bay City Arts Center for The DaVinci Project in Tillamook schools, The City of Nehalem for Cemetery Restoration. Hats off to Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative for Historic Boathouse Goes Digital, Garibaldi Museum for History in the Time of Covid, Lower Nehalem Community Trust for Headwaters Interpretive Signage. Three cheers for Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad to finish the CLM 3 Engine, Deanne Ragnell for Restoration of Historic Wheeler Photographic Displays and Sitka Center for Art and Ecology for their Youth Arts Program.
TCCC is looking for additional Board members for 2021 who are aligned with the Oregon Cultural Trust and TCCC missions to enhance local arts, heritage and humanities in Tillamook County. Currently, all meetings are held virtually via Zoom. Contact TCCC at tillamookccc@gmail.com<mailto:tillamookccc@gmail.com> to request a board membership application.
How many of our local eateries have had your business in 2021? Antonette's Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 11 until 8:30 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5:00 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 until 9:00 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from noon until 8:00 p.m. daily, except Monday and Tuesday. Los Corporales offers carryout from 11 or 12 until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday. Megpie's Bakery Café, 503-483-1227, is open Thursday from 9:30-11, Friday through Sunday 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, hours vary, visit their Facebook page for an update. Pelican Pub, 503-483-3022, is open from 12 until 8:00 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2:00 p.m. daily. Twist Wine Company 503-483- 1240 is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily. Sportsman's Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 7 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. daily. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Happy birthday this week to Morgan Aase, Kelvin Caspell, Justin Christiansen, Emmet Clark, David Craven, Caleb Fitch, Pandora Ganes, Baird Hagerty, David Hale, Jason Hale, Nicole Hamilton, Middy Hurliman, Penny Love, Ashley Malcom, Kathy Randall, Kari Ross, Wilda Schmitz, Bill Shores, Caleb Slavens, Kristin Trost, Kayden Wagner, Kris Weiland, Zachary Wettstein and Kady Wheeler.
