Do you lack a safe, stable place to call home? Are you tent camping, dry camping, doubled up with friends or family or couch surfing? Are you sleeping in your car, truck, garage or another out building? Tillamook Homeless Connect welcomes you for a “Grab and Go” event next week. The resource fair is planned from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the former La Tea Da restaurant, 904 Main Avenue (the corner of 9th and Main) in Tillamook. Attractions include a free lunch, a mobile dental van and a veterinarian for consultations, along with many others; don’t miss it.
Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce will meet in person at noon on Tuesday, February 1 at Kiawanda Community Center. It’s located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. The Chamber has hit the ground running for 2022. Besides the events they sponsored last year (Clover’s Day, 4th of July fireworks, Dory Days) they hope to resurrect our Birding & Blues Festival in April. I hear that they even plan to resume an in-person Candidates’ Forum that same month. We will have a Tillamook County Commissioner position open- and both a new State Senator and State Representative up for election in our district this year, along with a new Governor.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center is sponsoring a free seven week parenting class via Zoom. “Active Parenting” will provide parents of 5-12 year olds with practical skills including strategies to improve discipline, communication, and student success while connecting with other parents. It’s planned for 4:30-6:00 p.m. on Thursdays from February 3 through March 17. For more information, or to sign up call (503) 842-8201 extension 276 or email MelissaCS@tfcc.org.
Tillamook County Solid Waste Department is resuming monthly collection of Household Hazardous waste. Items will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5 at the Tillamook Transfer Station, 1315 Eckloff Road, in Tillamook. A list of items that they welcome is available online. Go to www.co.tillamook.or.us/solid-waste
Solid Waste Administration | Tillamook County OR
Location Main Office - Public Works 503 Marolf Loop Road Tillamook, OR 97141. Solid Waste Office: 503-815-3975 Public Works Office: 503-842-3419 Fax Line: 503-842-6473
Thanks to Ruby Fry-Matson and Peyton Tracey for word that Tillamook Pioneer Association will hold their annual potluck at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13 at the Sand Lake Grange Hall (located just south of the Sand Lake store on Sand Lake Road) in Cloverdale. The group is open to native residents of Tillamook County over age forty, or those who have lived here for forty years.
Remember that Nesko Women’s Club will meet at 11:45 a. m. this Friday, January 21 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). The address is provided above. Lunch will be catered for $12 or you can bring your own. All attendees are asked to contribute $3 for use of the space. Diane Higdon will present a program about Oregon Food Bank in South Tillamook County. Nestucca Rural Fire Protect District and Tillamook County Sherriff’s office will share the stage when the philanthropic group meets in February.
Happy birthday this week to: Morgan Aase, Kelvin Caspell, Emmet Clark, David Reed Craven, Chris Eckhardt, Caleb Fitch, Pandora Ganes, David Hale, Jason Hale, Marsha Hale, Nicole Hamilton, Jason Hill, Raeanna Hughes, Middy Hurliman, Ashley Malcom, Sandra Porter, Waylon Porter, Caleb Slavens, Wilda Schmitz, Bill Shores, Timothy Streeter, Kristin Trost, Kris Weiland, Zachary Wettstein and Kady Wheeler.
