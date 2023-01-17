My new roomie and I enjoyed Taco Tuesday last week at The Oarhouse Restaurant in Pacific City. The weekly event features a taco menu that includes chicken with cheddar, chorizo, ground beef, pork, or a prawn taco served with corn chips and a scoop of rice for $6.95. The menu includes $5 Margaritas and a beer deal. We enjoyed a drink apiece, our tacos with sides, and a side order of sweet potato fries for less than fifteen dollars each. Taco Tuesday might be my new Tuesday tradition.
Speaking of local eateries, hats off to Meg’s Beachwood Grill for donating to Nesucca Valley Middle School sports. Word on the street is that they (“Fossy” Fossbind and Casey) provided funds to cover warm-up jackets for the entire boy’s basketball team to last two seasons. Thanks to them for this generous gift to local kids.
Nesko Women’s Club will meet for January at 11:30 Friday, January 20 at Kiawanda Community Center. The address is 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City. John Tenny will present the program. John is a retired local widower who bakes and gives away loaves of bread in memory of his late wife. His story was featured in Ruralite Magazine a while back. Nesko Club is open to any adult woman residing in South Tillamook County; a first meeting is free. Everyone pays $3 for use of the space.
Tillamook County Recycling Centers are accepting bare Christmas trees free of charge through January 22. A coupon is required; it may be printed from Tillamook County Solid Waste’s website. There’s a link in their Facebook page, or we can Google “Tillamook County Solid Waste.” The nearest facility is located off of Brooten Road east of Pacific City. Open hours are 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays.
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is recruiting artists to create three by eight-foot (vertically mounted) murals for installation on properties in down town Tillamook. Prospective participants will submit a scaled concept drawing on 8.5x11 inch paper. Art must be quickly identifiable from roadway and vehicular traffic. Vibrant and colorful art will be favored during selection. A substrate will be provided, all other art materials are the responsibility of the artist. Each selected muralist will receive $1,000.00. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023. For essential additional information contact Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Street, Tillamook or call 503-842-7525.
Happy birthday this week to: Morgan Aase, Kelvin Caspell, Justin Christiansen, Emmet Clark, Chris Eckhardt, David Hale, Jason Hale, Marsha Hale, Nicole Hamilton, Eric Hays, Jason Hill, Raeanna Hughes, Richard Love, Ashley Malcom, Sandra Porter, Waylon Porter, Kari Ross, Wilda Schmitz, Caleb Slavens, Timothy Streeter, Kristin Trost, Lori Wettstein and Kady Wheeler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.