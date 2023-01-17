Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

My new roomie and I enjoyed Taco Tuesday last week at The Oarhouse Restaurant in Pacific City. The weekly event features a taco menu that includes chicken with cheddar, chorizo, ground beef, pork, or a prawn taco served with corn chips and a scoop of rice for $6.95. The menu includes $5 Margaritas and a beer deal. We enjoyed a drink apiece, our tacos with sides, and a side order of sweet potato fries for less than fifteen dollars each. Taco Tuesday might be my new Tuesday tradition.

Speaking of local eateries, hats off to Meg’s Beachwood Grill for donating to Nesucca Valley Middle School sports. Word on the street is that they (“Fossy” Fossbind and Casey) provided funds to cover warm-up jackets for the entire boy’s basketball team to last two seasons. Thanks to them for this generous gift to local kids.

