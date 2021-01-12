I’ve seen, heard and overheard tell this week of locals and visitors playing on logs in the waves on our beaches. Logs on the beach are wet and extremely heavy. They can weigh hundreds of pounds. Yet a single sneaker wave can lift and roll these logs further up or back down the beach. Anyone standing, sitting, or kneeling on one of these debris logs can suddenly be thrown off when a wave hits it and pinned underneath.
Not only is the victim then pinned under a heavy log with possible serious injuries, but they’re in jeopardy of being drowned by incoming waves washing over them, filling their lungs with water and sediment. It can take an extended period of time to move one of these very heavy logs off the victim. Log rolls have proven fatal. Never, never stand, sit or play on or near debris logs on the beach.
Thanks to Janeane Krongos for word that there are several openings for her Suicide Prevention Training later this month. The free event, open to the public, begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 22. It’s offered via conference call on Zoom. To sign up, telephone Janeane at 503-842-8201, extension 247.
Winter is often lean season in south Tillamook County. If you need supplemental groceries visit Oregon.gov to apply for SNAP benefits online. If you don’t qualify for that assistance, or run low before the end of the month, local Food Banks can help.
Nestucca Pass-it-On Ministries is located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver. They’re open from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Hebo Christian Center offers a Food Pantry from noon until 2 p.m. on the last Saturday, monthly. They’re located across the street from Hebo Post Office on U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. South County Food Pantry is housed in the annex at Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, 35305 Brooten Road in Pacific City. They’re open from 4-6 p.m. every other Tuesday.
Food Bank locations in Tillamook operate Monday through Thursday at specific locations and times. There is also a hot meal served seven days a week, in specific locations and within a limited time frame, in Tillamook. North County has hot meals and food boxes available as well. Call 503-842-3154 for Covid related changes, updates or for more information.
Rental and heat assistance is available through Community Action Resource Enterprise Inc. (CARE) which is temporarily housed at 9th and Main Avenue (the former La-Tea-Da) in Tillamook. Telephone them for more information. 503-842-5261.
Please write or telephone Fencepost news to me any time. Contact me using the information included near my photo in this space, and note that with Tillamook Headlight Herald moving to be a Tuesday publication, your deadline to have information included is noon on Thursday for the following week's paper.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandon Aase, Sue Beachy, Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., Robert Clark, Whalen Dillon, Rodney Dunn, Chris Eckhardt, John Eckhardt, Steven Hale, Taylor Haltiner, Marsha Hale, Paige Hale, Eric Hays, Jason Hill, Raeanna Hughes, Kyler Jones, Tricia Marshall, Sandra Porter, Waylon Porter, Timothy Streeter, Terrance Watters, Brad Whitaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.