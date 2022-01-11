Thanks to Doug Olson for word that there was no Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce meeting for January 4. With the holidays, Covid, bad weather and everyone’s schedule, they simply could not get all the moving parts together, including a speaker, in time for the regular meeting. However, please mark your calendar for noon on Tuesday, February 1. They plan to meet in person at the Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
The Chamber has hit the ground running for 2022. Besides the events they sponsored last year (Clover’s Day, 4th of July fireworks and Dory Days) they hope to resurrect our Birding & Blues Festival in April. I hear that they even plan to resume an in-person Candidates’ Forum in April. We will have a Tillamook County Commissioner position open- and both a new State Senator and State Representative up for election in our district this year- along with a new Governor.
Winter can be hard times for Tillamook County households. If you have trouble keeping the lights or heat going, Tillamook Public Utility District (PUD) has two programs that may help. First is the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). It is available to qualifying households via an application that is accessed at Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE). Call 503-842-5261 for more information. These funds can be used for electricity or an alternative heat sources (oil, propane, wood or wood pellets).
The second resource available to assist with PUD bills is their Customer Assistance Program. Donated funds (matched by the PUD) are made available at CARE ((2310 First Street, Tillamook) at 9 a.m. each Monday. Households who have received a pink “shut off notice” from the PUD may present that bill (along with other documentation) to qualify for assistance with up to 75% of the past due amount. This can be a Godsend for sure. We who can afford to should be reminded to donate what we can (with our PUD payment) to support our neighbors in need.
Remember that Nesko Women’s Club will meet for January at 11:45 a m. on Friday, January 21 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). It’s located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Lunch will be catered for $12 or you can bring your own. All attendees are asked to contribute $3 for use of the space. Diane Higdon will present a program about Oregon Food Bank in South Tillamook County. Nestucca Rural Fire Protect District and Tillamook County Sherriff’s office will share the stage in February.
Remember too, that Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9 increase for month’s service in a Public Hearing this week. It’s planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District office which is located at 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale.
Tillamook County Solid Waste Department is resuming monthly collection of Household Hazardous waste. Items will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5th at the Tillamook Transfer Station, 1315 Eckloff Road, in Tillamook. A list of items that they welcome is available online. Go to www.co.tillamook.or.us/solid-waste.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandon Aase, Rachel Adkins, Sue Beachy, Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., B.J. Chatelain, Robert Clark, Whalen Dillon, Rodney Dunn, John Eckhardt, Paige Hale, Steven Hale, Taylor Haltiner, Eric Hays, Jesse Heathershaw, Kyler Jones, Richard Love, Tricia Marshall, Terrance Watters and Brad Whitaker.
