Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Hats off to South Tillamook County dairy farmers who are part of Tillamook Creamery Association. The creamery was awarded coveted “Processor of the Year” status by “Dairy Food Magazine” for 2022. Congratulations to all of you.

Speaking of locals earning high honors, hearty congratulations go out to Anotonette Lamers and Joel Watts of Sand Lake. Their Antonette’s Kitchen (food cart, located at 975 Third Street, west of downtown Tillamook) earned three categories of “Tillamook County Favorites” recently. They were voted best sandwiches, best clam chowder, and best lunch, county-wide! This is remarkable.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted: