Hats off to South Tillamook County dairy farmers who are part of Tillamook Creamery Association. The creamery was awarded coveted “Processor of the Year” status by “Dairy Food Magazine” for 2022. Congratulations to all of you.
Speaking of locals earning high honors, hearty congratulations go out to Anotonette Lamers and Joel Watts of Sand Lake. Their Antonette’s Kitchen (food cart, located at 975 Third Street, west of downtown Tillamook) earned three categories of “Tillamook County Favorites” recently. They were voted best sandwiches, best clam chowder, and best lunch, county-wide! This is remarkable.
Thanks to Tillamook Habitat for Humanity for word that finishing touches on the Hebo build, and other volunteer projects, will not be arranged through VolunteerHub as was previously the case. We who’re interested in volunteering on home builds, ramps and rails projects or in the Re-Store can contact Habitat’s Building/Volunteer Coordinator by calling 406-314-1196.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s prevention program will host a free three-part parent information series; its focus is underage substance use and gambling. The training will contain information from the SAMHSA “Talk, They Hear You” Campaign and the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource (OPGR).
Parents and other primary caregivers who attend this series will leave the sessions feeling more informed about current trends in underage substance use and gambling, prepared to have an effective conversation with youth about substance use and gambling, and feel more comfortable answering tough questions that may be asked on either subject. The training is planned for 11:30 a.m. on three consecutive Tuesday evenings starting January 12. It’s happening at the Tillamook School District Family Resource Center (located adjacent to Tillamook Junior High School, 3906 Alder Lane, in Tillamook). It’s offered free of charge for up to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County. If you are interested in learning more or registering for this training, please contact Janeane at 503-842-8201, extension 270 or via e-mail to Janeanek@tfcc.org.
Tillamook County Recycling Centers are accepting bare Christmas trees free of charge through January 22. A coupon is required; it may be printed from Tillamook County Solid Waste’s website. There’s a link in their Facebook page, or we can Google “Tillamook County Solid Waste.” The nearest facility is located off of Brooten Road east of Pacific City. I was mistaken last week about their hours; I apologize. Open hours are 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays.
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is recruiting artists to create three by eight-foot (vertically mounted) murals for installation on properties in down town Tillamook. Prospective participants will submit a scaled concept drawing on 8.5x11 inch paper. Art must be quickly identifiable from roadway and vehicular traffic. Vibrant and colorful art will be favored during selection. A substrate will be provided, all other art materials are the responsibility of the artist. Each selected muralist will receive $1,000.00. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023. For essential additional information contact Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Street, Tillamook or call 503- 842-7525.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandon Aase, Rachel Adkins, Sue Beachy, Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., Dale Caspell, B.J. Chatelain, B.J. Clark, Whalen Dillon, John Eckhardt, Paige Hale, Steven Hale, Taylor Haltiner, Jesse Heathershaw, Holdyn Hurliman, Kyler Jones, Tricia Marshall, Terrance Watters, and Brad Whitaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.