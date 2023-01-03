Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Thanks to Bridgette at Pacific City Transfer Station for word that Tillamook County Recycling Centers are accepting bare Christmas trees free of charge through January 22. A coupon is required; it may be printed from Tillamook County Solid Wastes website. There’s a link in their Facebook page, or we can Google “Tillamook County Solid Waste.” The facility, located off of Brooten Road east of town, is open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays.

Tillamook Family Counseling Center will host a free three-part parent prevention information series; its focus is underage substance use and gambling. The training will contain information from the SAMHSA “Talk, They Hear You” Campaign and the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource (OPGR).

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted: