Thanks to Bridgette at Pacific City Transfer Station for word that Tillamook County Recycling Centers are accepting bare Christmas trees free of charge through January 22. A coupon is required; it may be printed from Tillamook County Solid Wastes website. There’s a link in their Facebook page, or we can Google “Tillamook County Solid Waste.” The facility, located off of Brooten Road east of town, is open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will host a free three-part parent prevention information series; its focus is underage substance use and gambling. The training will contain information from the SAMHSA “Talk, They Hear You” Campaign and the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource (OPGR).
Parents and other primary caregivers who attend this series will leave the sessions feeling more informed about current trends in underage substance use and gambling, prepared to have an effective conversation with youth about substance use and gambling, and feel more comfortable answering tough questions that may be asked on either subject.
The training is planned for 11:30 a.m. on three consecutive Tuesday evenings starting January 12. It’ happening at the Tillamook School District Family Resource Center (located adjacent to Tillamook Junior High School, 3906 Alder Ln, in Tillamook.) It’s offered free of charge for up to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County. If you are interested in learning more or registering for this training, please contact Janeane at 503-842-8201, extension 270 or via e-mail to Janeanek@tfcc.org<mailto:Janeanek@tfcc.org
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is recruiting artists to create three by eight-foot (vertically mounted) murals for installation on properties in down town Tillamook. Prospective participants will submit a scaled concept drawing on 8.5x11 inch paper. Art must be quickly identifiable from roadway and vehicular traffic. Vibrant and colorful art will be favored during selection. A substrate will be provided, all other art materials are the responsibility of the artist. Each selected muralist will receive $1,000.00. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023. For essential additional information contact Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Street, Tillamook or call 503-842-7525.
Happy birthday this week to: Rick Anderson, Sean Bennett, Colton John Craven, Ginger Durham, Naudia Eckhardt, James Elliott, Taylor Geil, Francine Hagerty, Noah Hancock, April Huff, Elijah Love, Hannah Scott, Linda Shiels, Knol Simnitt and Sophie Jo Slavens.
