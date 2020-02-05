Congratulations to Antonette Lamers and Joel Waits, of Sand Lake, on expanding their food cart enterprise from Tillamook into a “brick and mortar” location in Cloverdale. Antonette’s Kitchen will still serve the menu we regulars rely on at the cart (located west of town on Third Street), and will open the Cloverdale restaurant in the former Katie’s Korner adjacent to the Rusty Cow on U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale. I’m thrilled and recommend the House Salad with any of Toni’s scrumptious homemade soups. I hear that a soft opening is planned later this month.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include a Lego Day for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Fairy Tales and Folktales are in store when the group meets on February 12. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 4 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Thanks to Kim Cavatorta, of Hebo, for word that Tillamook Community Chorus will launch their Spring Season this week. All singers are welcome; there are no auditions. Registration begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 6. A trial week is free, Once singers commit to the group they pay a $45 membership fee to cover expenses. Rehearsals happen at 6:30 p.m. weekly on Thursdays in the Choir Room at Tillamook High School (which is located on 12th Street in Tillamook.) For more information, call Mary, 503-812-1830.
The library’s Mookulele Club provides loaner Ukuleles and free lessons at their branches County-wide. Beginners should arrive 15 minutes before class to get oriented. Classes happen at 1 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays. On February 8 the Main Branch will host, on February 8, class is in Manzanita. Friday, February 14 the event will be hosted by Rockaway Beach and it will move back to the Main Branch on February 22. On March 7, Manzanita will take another turn. Our own South Tillamook County Library hosts on March 14.
Remember that “Your Art’s Desire: A Celebration of Art, Wine & Chocolate” to benefit Community Arts Project’s Art Literacy program in Tillamook County schools happens Saturday night. The gala starts at 6 p.m. at Kiawanda Community Center (located on Cape Kiawanda Drive) in Pacific City. Tickets are $35 at the door.
The Miro Quartet will present an all Beethoven program when it performs in the Neskowin Chamber Music series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Camp Winema.
The Miro, based in Austin, Texas, is now celebrating 25 years together. Its guiding principle, noted in a quote from its website, is to “pay homage to the legacy of the string quartet while looking forward to the future of chamber music.”Single tickets at the door are $25. For more information, check the website, neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499. Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin, west off of U.S. Highway 101.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandlyn Benton, Devanie Eckhardt, Joey Ferguson, Melonie Ferguson, Steven Fitch, Michael Fry, Chandler Hill, Michael Kittell, Mary Lasley, Amy McKillip, Jon McKillip, Adam Morrow, Heaven Randall, Angie Slavens and James Wesie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.