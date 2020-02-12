Nestucca Valley Athletic Supporters will host their third annual Surf and Turf fundraiser dinner and silent auction. The event is planned for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Kiawanda Community Center (doors open at 4:30). The meal will include Tri-tip beef and locally caught Dungeness Crab, side dishes and dessert. Attendees may purchase beer, wine and make bids on an array of offerings at the silent auction. Tickets cost $50 each and include two drink tickets and two raffle tickets; they’re available at Pacific City Branch of Oregon Coast Bank in Pacific City and at The Rusty Cow Antiques Shop in Cloverdale.
Thanks to Joani Moore for word that Nesko Women’s Club will gather at noon on Friday, Feb. 21, at Kiawanda Community Center (which is located on Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.) Their lunch, catered by Chef Jeremy from the Riverhouse-Nestuca will include Truffle Macaroni and Cheese, Chicken, and a salad with dessert for $12.00. We are welcome to bring our own meal or skip lunch; all are asked to contribute $3.00 for use of the space. Misty Wharton, Superintendent of Nestucca Valley School District, will present the program. Nesko Club, which serves local good causes, is open to any woman 18 or older who resides in South Tillamook County.
Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts will hold auditions for my favorite serial murder mystery of all time, “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie. The production is to be directed by Chris Chiola. Eleven roles are available for both men and women of any age as well as volunteers for stage and crew. Auditions will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Copeland Room at the Main Branch of Tillamook County Library. It’s located at Third and Stillwell in Tillamook. For more information or to request a cast listing, contact Chris, 503-812-7036 or email chiola1970@yahoo.com.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include Fairy Tales and Folktales for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. A showing of “Abominable” is in store when the group meets on Feb. 19. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needle-craft or sewing projects, are planned for 4 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The Library will be closed Feb. 17 for Presidents Day; it’s located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Organizers of this year’s Birding and Blues Festival have chosen a keynote speaker. Janet Essley is a painter, muralist, and teaching artist with over 20 years’ experience creating collaborative murals with youth and adults. She will present “All Tied up in Knots: Seven Years with Calidris canatus,” about Red Knots, a breed of shorebird. The event is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. Registration for the 2020 Birding and Blues Festival opens this month. Watch this space for details.
Happy birthday this week to: Shaina Adkins, Stephanie Bauer, Ashlin Cabral, Jaden Chatelain, Amy Griggs, Sue Hancock, Jaxson Hopkes, Bev Johnson, Kade Kellow, Missy Kiser, Jason Lane, Debbie Livengood, Lori Longanecker, Mariah May, Reanna McConkey, Elise Morrow, Jackson North, Joe Ouska, Riley Peterson, Liam Schaefer, Mark Schaefer, Teddy Slavens, Gina Taylor, Anna Wagner and Sam Whiteman.
