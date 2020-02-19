Pat Patterson, of Hemlock, has called more than a dozen times with Fencepost news. Until today, Mr. Patterson’s calls have all had too much static on the line for me to understand him. Today that changed. I enjoyed a twenty minute visit with Pat, who lives on Sandlake Road, and reports that he’s going on 97 years old, having been “born in 1923.” He tells me that the Pioneer Meeting, held at Sandlake Grange over the recent weekend, was a “real slice of Americana.” It reminded him of town meetings in his Wyoming boyhood. “Talk about What Makes America Great!” he exclaimed. The Pioneer Association is open to Tillamook County residents who have lived ihere for forty years. I have another thirteen to go… For more information, call Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, 503-842-4553.
Speaking of old timers, I celebrated a 60th birthday last week. Both of my brothers (Mark Simnitt and Knol Simnitt with their wives Julie and Angie) traveled from the Portland area to treat me to lunch at Pelican Pub. Like locals, they wondered at the dramatic increase in erosion along the portion of beach between the restaurant and the boat ramp there, which is closed due to that very phenomenon. It’s been 21 years since my brothers visited at the same time, except for a wedding we all attended one summer. Between us we enjoyed fish and chips, a burger with the trimmings, Caesar salad and clam chowder which was proclaimed to be the best my Angie’s ever tasted. It was a happy day.
Remember that Nestucca Valley Athletic Supporters will host a Surf and Turf fundraiser dinner and silent auction on Saturday night. The event is planned for 6 p.m. at Kiawanda Community Center (which is located on Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City). Tickets cost $50 each and include two drink vouchers and two raffle tickets; they’re available at Oregon Coast Bank in Pacific City and at The Rusty Cow in Cloverdale. Proceeds benefit young athletes in Nestucca Valley.
Don’t forget that Nesko Women’s Club will gather at noon on Friday, February 21 at Kiwanda Community Center. A $12 lunch will be catered by Chef Jeremy from the Riverhouse-Nestuca. Misty Wharton, Superintendent of Nestucca Valley School District, will present the program.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include a showing of “Abominable” for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19. A Lego Heads craft is in store when the group meets on February 26. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 4 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy birthday this week to: Lois Albright, Kyle Anderson, Sue Anderson, Beverly Barcroft, Destanee Baumgartner, Justice Boldy, Bill Bruce, Matt Eckhardt, Myranda Hamilton, Kade Kellow, Travis Love, Carter Marshall, Noah Matson, Kasey Miller, Ted Newton, Jan Niederer, Liam Schaefer, Gina Taylor, Skylin Trent and Simon Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.