Antonette’s Kitchen is open for business in downtown Cloverdale! The little soup, sandwich and ice cream shop is located in the former Katie’s Korner within The Rusty Cow Antique Shop on U.S. Highway 101. Owner Antonette Lamers and her hubby Joel Waits have installed sparkling clean equipment and lovingly redecorated the space. They’re open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. I plan to visit over the coming weekend and report on the experience in this space next week.
A free informational lecture for those interested in raising Mason Bees is planned for this weekend. Are you interested in raising Mason Bees to pollinate early native plants in your yard or neighborhood? The event is slated from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the O.S.U. Extension Office (located at 5406 Third Street east of downtown Tillamook.) Entomologist Rich Little will present the program.
He will tell us how to successfully tend Mason Bee cocoons, house them and encourage their early season pollination. Little is a member of the 2014 Legislative Task Force on Pollinator Health, head of the Linn County BEEvent and a Linn County Master Gardener. Cocoons will available for sale. R.S.V.P. (if possible) via Facebook by going to facebook.com/tillamookmastergardeners For more information, contact Evelynn VonFeldt, 503-377-2019.
Registration is underway for the 15th Annual Birding and Blues Festival. It’s planned for the weekend of April 15 in Pacific City. Full festival passes are available for purchase, or individual tickets for trips, presentations, or the live blues concert may be purchased a la carte. Many events sell out early; go to birdingandblues.org for more information and to reserve your place.
Neskowin Chamber Music will host the Alexander String Quartet, which is celebrating its 36th year as an ensemble, for a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, in the chapel at Camp Winema. The quartet is a major presence in San Francisco, which is its home base. It serves as Ensemble in Residence for San Francisco performances and as director of the Morrison Music Center at San Francisco State University’s College of Liberal Arts. Individual tickets sell for $25 and are available at the door. Camp Winema is located two miles north of Neskowin, just off U.S. Highway 101 near Oretown. For more information call 503-965-6499, or visit neskowinchambermusic.org online.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include A Lego Heads craft for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26. A Lego Day is in store when the group meets on March 4. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 4 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Teens will craft paracord bracelets starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. The Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy birthday this week to: Justin Buford, Shane Dedmon, Jodi Green, Eric Hanson, Sheila Hanson, Logan Kellow, Kay Kiser, Chad Larimore, Noah Matson, Amber Moore, Louise Nims, Bob Parks, Skyler Simnitt, George Sisson, Ginger Slaven and Pierce Trent.
