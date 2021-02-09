Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for their Veterans’ Home Repair loan program. Qualifying applicants must be owner of the residence within Tillamook County limits, having received an honorary military discharge. They'll need to fall within the program’s income requirements, and repay an interest free loan figured on a sliding scale according to their income. Loans are available for as much as $15,000. For more information, go to TillamookHabitat.org or call 503-842-7472.
My January electrical bill is twice what I paid in September; is your winter Tillamook Public Utility District (P.U.D.) bill more than you can pay? Customers who receive a pink shut-off notice can bring it to Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE) any Monday morning. Assistance, dependent on recent donations, is provided on a first come, first served basis starting at 9 a.m. A line often forms much earlier. Help will cover 75% of the “must pay” amount. If that line shows $200, for example, CARE will cover $150.
If you have funds to spare for a good cause, include a donation on the “Customer Help Donation” line when you pay your P.U.D. bill. Tillamook P.U.D. matches our donations- so, if you donate $200, the assistance program will net $400. It’s a great way to help our Tillamook County neighbors stay warm this winter.
I included some information is last week’s column regarding the distribution of the COVID 19 vaccine locally. In summary, we’re advised to be patient; we should keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing when we must leave our homes. Tillamook County Health Department has a “Covid Line” nurse available at 503-842-3940. A “Vaccine Line” was also recently set up; the number is 503-842-3941.
Remember that those who have or want a garden bed at Geri’s Garden (adjacent to South County Food Bank) in Pacific City should email Cathy Jones. She requests that all who wish to participate this coming season contact her, even if you think she has your information; it may be misplaced. The address is ccjonesred@yahoo.com.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will once again be offering a free online suicide prevention training from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16 via Zoom. This class is a community mental health intervention that was listed on SAMSHA’s National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective in preventing suicide. It was designed to be beneficial for everyone, including parents, teachers, employers, health staff, hospitality staff, and other concerned community members. Registration will be limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County. For more information or to sign up contact Jeanene at 503-842-8201, extension 247.
Happy birthday this week to: Shaina Adkins, Ashtin Cabral, Jaden Chatelain, Joey Ferguson, Melonie Ferguson, Michael Fry, Amy Griggs, Sue Hancock, Bev Johnson, Jason Lane, Debbie Livengood, Lori Longanecker, Mariah May, Adam Morrow, Joe Ouska, Heaven Randall, Mark Schaefer, Angie Slavens and Sam Whiteman.
