Pacific Restaurant, located adjacent to Second Street Plaza on Main Avenue in Tillamook, is hosting a Gratitude Gala for first responders. All first responders, with one guest, are invited for dinner and door prizes. The free event is planned for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 and again at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26. There is limited seating and reservations are open through February 11, which is this Friday. Email pnwfirerelief @gmail.com to R.S.V.P.
B.J.’s Fabrics, located next door to The Rusty Cow on U.S. 101 in Cloverdale, is open for a clearance sale! Shop hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each Saturday for the entire month of February. All fabric is priced at $10.00 per yard and the terms are cash only.
Remember that Neskowin Chamber Music will host a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Lisa Lynne, is a multi-instrumentalist who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring the Celtic harp. That instrument was also the focal point of Aryeh Frankfurter’s musical career until he discovered the unusual Swedish Nyckelharpa or keyed fiddle. The duo will perform this concert at the chapel within Camp Winema Christian Camp. It’s located about three miles north of Neskowin off U.S Highway 101 on Winema Road. Tickets cost $25 at the door; proof of vaccination and facemasks are required. For more information, please e-mail Chris, ckoch@ozarkslyricopera.com.
Don’t forget that Tillamook County Pioneer Association will hold their potluck on Sunday as well. The event is planned for 2:00 p.m. at the Sand Lake Grange Hall which is located south of the Sand Lake Store on Sand Lake Road.
Speaking of Neskowin, I recently visited The Cafe on Hawk Creek for the first time since their change of ownership and remodel. They have opened up the indoor space significantly making room for a new bar in the corner. There is beautiful artwork throughout. An outdoor seating area is covered (and must be heated) as there were guests seated there on a cold, wet Saturday. I enjoyed the spicier of their hamburgers and a friend had clam chowder with salad for less than $20 each, before tip. The Cafe is located near Neskowin Marketplace and adjacent from the wayside in Neskowin.
The United States Postal Service is shipping out free Covid tests to households; we can place an order now. They will start shipping by next week. It is one time per household, for four tests. Go to USPS.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Shaina Adkins, Ashtin Cabral, Jaden Chatelain, Joseph Ferguson, Melonie Ferguson, Michael Fry, Amy Griggs, Sue Hancock, Chandler Hill, Bev Johnson, Michael Kittell, Jason Lane, Debbie Livengood, Mariah May, Adam Morrow, Heaven Randall and Angie Slavens.
