My older son Chory visited last week from Chicago, where he has lived since October. He returned in time to celebrate my mom’s eighty first birthday with family at Multnomah Falls and to enjoy Oregon Symphony’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s fifth last weekend. Both were very memorable occasions. But I think the highlight of Chory’s visit was an impromptu “early birthday dinner” at The Riverhouse restaurant in Pacific City. It’s located along the Nestucca river just past Chester’s Thriftway on Brooten Road.

This was my inaugural visit to the splendid eatery since it opened under new ownership some time back. Chory treated me to a bucket of clams appetizer and I ordered the pasta dish with crab for my main course. We shared pana cotta for dessert. Everything was perfect, including our service; I wouldn’t change a thing. We took our leftovers to go and created a lovely clam chowder the next evening which incorporated the clam broth with its garlic and onions, plus some clams in their shells, along with canned clams and diced potatoes from my pantry. What a treat!

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: