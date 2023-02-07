My older son Chory visited last week from Chicago, where he has lived since October. He returned in time to celebrate my mom’s eighty first birthday with family at Multnomah Falls and to enjoy Oregon Symphony’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s fifth last weekend. Both were very memorable occasions. But I think the highlight of Chory’s visit was an impromptu “early birthday dinner” at The Riverhouse restaurant in Pacific City. It’s located along the Nestucca river just past Chester’s Thriftway on Brooten Road.
This was my inaugural visit to the splendid eatery since it opened under new ownership some time back. Chory treated me to a bucket of clams appetizer and I ordered the pasta dish with crab for my main course. We shared pana cotta for dessert. Everything was perfect, including our service; I wouldn’t change a thing. We took our leftovers to go and created a lovely clam chowder the next evening which incorporated the clam broth with its garlic and onions, plus some clams in their shells, along with canned clams and diced potatoes from my pantry. What a treat!
A “Harm Reduction and Syringe Service” will provide anonymous needle exchange from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8 at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 just north of downtown Hebo.
Remember that The Audobon Society of Lincoln City will host an easy walk through “Wildwoods Open Space,” which is a forest right at the heart of Lincoln City on Saturday. Participants will watch for year-round residents such as Downy Woodpecker and wintering sparrows. Hikers should dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. The meet-up is planned for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the trailhead at N.E. Devils Lake Road; we should reserve two hours. There is limited parking. The event is sponsored by Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and Explore Lincoln City.
Nesko Women’s Club will meet for February at 11:30 on Friday, February 17 t Kiawanda Community Center. Sheriff Josh Brown and Fire Chief James Oeder will present the program. The address is 34660 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City. For reservations call Merrily at 503-965-5002. We appreciate Merrily mentioning that John Tenny, their speaker last month, brought loaves of fresh baked bread for the thirty two women who were present. It was a “wonderful surprise, and really good bread,” she said.
An “Art for the Heart” show is happening throughout February at North County Recreation District (NCRD). The gallery will be open from 8:00 a.m. through 5;30 p.m. weekdays through the month of February. The address is 36155 9th St, Nehalem, 97131. Because the space is made available (by reservation) for community use, it may be helpful to telephone in advance and verify that the art will be available for viewing; please call 855-444-6273, option 1.
Happy birthday this week to: Shaina Adkins, Mackenzie Blum, Devanie Eckhardt, Joey Ferguson, Melonie Ferguson, Michael Fry, Amy Griggs, Sue Hancock, Chandler Hill, Jason Lane, Debbie Livengood, Mariah May, Amy McKillip, Adam Morrow, Heaven Randall, Angie Slavens, James Wesie, and Nash Whiteman.
