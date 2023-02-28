When I was first invited to write the Fencepost column, my then editor, Linda Ediger, articulated several rules for my work. She said to mention as many people by name as possible in this space, and to always, always, ask for the proper spelling of their names. And, she advised me, “Never, ever write about the weather. By the time readers see your column, it’s last week’s news.” I will make an exception this week because Thursday’s snow storm is the most snow I’ve had where I live since moving to the coast thirty years ago this month. As we go to press, walkways and roads have been a sheet of ice for three days in a row, icicles hang two feet or more from the eaves, and six inches of snow continues to blanket the shady back yard.

Along with many neighbors, County-wide, there was no power in my home most of Thursday. With lows expected to be in the low twenties Thursday night, and a pellet stove that requires electricity to warm my household, I was sweating bullets. Tillamook PUD crews restored electricity to our neighborhood well ahead of nightfall. A huge shout-out to our linemen and women who keep the lights on, and the folks back at headquarters who make it all happen.

