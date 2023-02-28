When I was first invited to write the Fencepost column, my then editor, Linda Ediger, articulated several rules for my work. She said to mention as many people by name as possible in this space, and to always, always, ask for the proper spelling of their names. And, she advised me, “Never, ever write about the weather. By the time readers see your column, it’s last week’s news.” I will make an exception this week because Thursday’s snow storm is the most snow I’ve had where I live since moving to the coast thirty years ago this month. As we go to press, walkways and roads have been a sheet of ice for three days in a row, icicles hang two feet or more from the eaves, and six inches of snow continues to blanket the shady back yard.
Along with many neighbors, County-wide, there was no power in my home most of Thursday. With lows expected to be in the low twenties Thursday night, and a pellet stove that requires electricity to warm my household, I was sweating bullets. Tillamook PUD crews restored electricity to our neighborhood well ahead of nightfall. A huge shout-out to our linemen and women who keep the lights on, and the folks back at headquarters who make it all happen.
I traveled to Tillamook for necessary work on Thursday. Several times I encountered road hazards (branches and a large snow ball in the road, a lane made impassable with frozen snow) and by the time I returned three hours later, all of the issues I noticed had been addressed. I don’t know if we have County road crews, good Samaritans, or both to thank, but hats-off to those who put themselves in harm’s way to make us safer through the storm and into its aftermath. I understand that a neighbor named Brad, for example, cleared snow from Campground Road and throughout that Cloverdale neighborhood. Well done, South County.
Speaking of good neighbors, Anna Workman, of Cloverdale, is gathering items to create Easter Baskets for families in need. If you have suitable donations, please reach out to her through Facebook Messenger. If you don’t use Messenger, feel free to contact me using the information published near my photo in this space. I can deliver your contributions for the cause.
The Neskowin, Nestucca, Sandlake Watersheds Council will host a Science Pub next week. Dave Wells from Oregon Natural Forestry will present a program titled “Trees, Water and Family.” The free event is planned from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Pelican Brewin Company, 33180 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. every other Tuesday. In March (this year) open dates fall on the 7th and the 21st of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian Church in Pacific City; it’s on Brooten Road, just south of the Inn At Pacific City.
Remember that The Library Thrift Store recently reopened after a break for winter holidays. The hours are 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; they’re located at 6330 Ferry Street (across Brooten Road from The Grateful Bread Bakery and Cafe). The thrift store, which funds the South Tillamook County Library building and grounds, welcomes resalable donations from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on days that the shop is open.
Happy birthday this week to: Glenn Brassfield, Justin Buford, Shane Dedmon, Mickey Earwood, Rachelle Hancock, Todd Hurliman, Logan Kellow, Chad Larimore, Skyler Simnitt, George Sisson, Ginger Slavens, Landon Slavens, Elizabeth Tondreau, Pierce Trent, Madeline Trost, Tiffany Watters and Ryan Wickham.
