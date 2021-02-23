My friend (and former assistant) Jaclyn Percy took us out to lunch at Bear Creek Artichokes for my birthday last week. We shared a Turkey Bacon Cheddar sandwich (The TBC) which, besides the obvious ingredients, includes a layer of the restaurant’s to-die-for artichoke dip, toasted on sourdough bread. It comes with a pickle and a handful of potato chips. With a can of sparkling water, it made quite the celebratory little meal! Bear Creek Artichokes is located on U.S. Highway 101 at Hemlock, 11 miles south of Tillamook’ it’s a little more than 3 miles north of Beaver. Their hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week. Order by telephone for carryout by calling 503-398-5411.
Remember that Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their Hebo home-build at 2 p.m. on Saturday. We’re all invited to celebrate the occasion at the site; it’s located at 331305 Highway 101 South in Hebo, across U.S. Highway 101 from the Hebo Christian Center. We’re reminded to wear face coverings and to keep six feet of social distance between households. For more information, call the Affiliate office, 503-842-7472. Perhaps you can drop by after visiting the Hebo Food Pantry (if applicable), they’re open the same day, from noon until 2 p.m. at Hebo Christian Center.
I continue to field calls regarding access to the Coivid-19 vaccine. Word from County officials is as follows; “…As more and more older adults become eligible in Oregon …there is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply each week. With 26.4% of Tillamook County residents over the age of 65, we estimate it will take us several weeks to complete each age group... The number that we can schedule is subject to the amount of vaccine provided to us by the state of Oregon. Currently we are able to schedule 240-260 eligible individuals each week.”
They continue, “We encourage all Tillamook County residents who are eligible to enroll online using the form in English or Spanish on our website: tillamookchc.org. Completed enrollments are automatically put on a list to be contacted for an appointment. Due to high call volumes, we are no longer able to make appointments from phone or email requests. Help is available with the online enrollment form by calling our vaccine line: 503-842-3914. Staffed Monday- Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with bilingual (English and Spanish) staff.”
Thanks to Sue Vincent for word that the Bear Den is providing a free Easter Basket to children in needy households, in limited supply, if an application is received by March 15. Pick-up is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 in Nehalem. Call Leslie at 503-468-6315, go to thebearden.webnode.com or email thebearden_help@yahoo.com.
Don’t forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center will once again offer a free online suicide prevention training from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16 via Zoom. This class is a community mental health intervention that is effective in preventing suicide. It was designed to be beneficial for everyone, including parents, teachers, employers, health staff, hospitality staff, and other concerned community members. Registration will be limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County. For more information or to sign up contact Jeanene at 503-842-8201, extension 247.
Our hearts go out to all who mourn the recent loss of Nettie Casiano.
Happy birthday this week to: Lois Albright, Kyle Anderson, Sue Anderson, Bill Bruce, Shane Dedmon, Jodi Green, Myranda Hamilton, Sheila Hanson, Logan Kellow, Kay Kiser, Travis Love, Noah Matson, Jan Niederer, Louise Nims and Skyler Simnitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.