Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, a neighbor to my North, will celebrate 100 years this summer. The historic building is the picturesque white church with a tall steeple and sky blue trim on the road from downtown Cloverdale to the Nestucca High School. Their Centennial Committee seeks pictures and stories in order to document the history of the sweet little church. To contribute, call Karen Peterson, 503-801-4427 or email fritzimax7@gmail.com.
Habitat for Humanity is recruiting partner families (including individuals and couples) who wish to become homeowners. Their mission is safe, affordable housing for all. Apply today at Tillamook Habitat.org. Applications will be accepted through March 18.
Living Waters Fellowship will host a free Blended Families Workshop from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Free childcare will be available for this in-person event; there may be a small charge for materials. To register, go to registrations.planningcenteronline.com/signups/1117025. For more information, call 503-842-6455.
While we’re marking our calendars, let’s heave a collective sigh of relief that we spring forward on March 13 into daylight savings time. Well set our clocks forward by an hour. The sun will set later after that, whew.
Tillamook County Fair Board and Staff will host a Spring Bazaar on March 11 and 12. Hours on Friday are Noon until 7 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. More than thirty great vendors are expected including handmade items, home and seasonal décor,gifts and much more. Admission and parking are free. The fairgrounds are located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street.
Speaking of Tillamook County Fairgrounds, remember that they’ll host a Job Fair from10:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday. More than twenty employers will be recruiting additions to their work force in time for tourism to pick up next month. Every participant will be entered to win a flat screen television from Tillamook Fred Meyer.
Thursday is also the deadline for Community Support Grants from Tillamook P.U.D. Start a last minute application by visiting www.tpud.or/news-community/community-support-grants/.
Don’t forget that B.J.’s Fabrics, located next door to The Rusty Cow on U.S. 101 in Cloverdale, is open for a clearance sale! Shop hours are 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. All fabric is priced at $10.00 per yard and the terms are cash only.
Thanks to all who wished me a happy (62nd, already!) birthday last week. Special thanks to my friend Melanie Merryman, of Woods, for treating me to dinner at Los Corporales that night. It was wonderful to dine indoors at my favorite South County restaurant for the first time since the pandemic hit almost two years ago. I enjoyed a chicken burrito with sides of rice and beans with plenty of house made salsa (the best I’ve ever tasted) to spoon on top.
Happy birthday this week to: Lois Albright, Kyle Anderson, Sue Anderson, Beverly Barcroft, Bill Bruce, Jodi Green, Myranda Hamilton, Sheila Hanson, Logan Kellow, Kay Kiser, Travis Love, Noah Matson, Jan Niederer, Louise Nims and Skyler Simnitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.