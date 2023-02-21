I am just indoors, as we go to press, from pruning what the deer have spared of the roses in my front flower bed. Before my mom was retired or had dementia, she was a professional landscaper. She always said to cut the bushes in a chalice shape and just above an outward-facing bud of leaf. Mom always described “Washington’s Birthday” (February 22) is the deadline for that. Here’s reminding you, if the task is unattended to in your yard. It’s time to prune your roses.
Thanks to my friend and uphill neighbor, Sonya Kazen (of Cloverdale) for writing with two reminders of her own. Tillamook County is conducting a survey of Beaver, Cloverdale and Hebo. Paper copies were available (and are being collected) at Cloverdale Post Office, Hebo Fire Station, and Beaver Firearms and Grocery. If you need a copy, email Brook@tillamooksoco.com.
Related to that, I assume, Sonya says there is a “Community Hall for Beaver, Cloverdale and Hebo” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at the Hebo Fire Station. It’s located just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 with State Route 22 near downtown Hebo.
Congratulations to Tim Moore, who was chosen as February’s “Artist of the Month,” at Oregon Coast Banks’s Pacific City Branch. HIs photographs, prints, and cards are on display and for sale there (the branch is located on Brooten Road, south of the four-way stop in Pacific City) through the end of the month.
Tillamook Regional Medical Center is sponsoring an “Art for the Heart” show is throughout February at North County Recreation District (NCRD). The gallery will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays through the month of February. The address is 36155 9th St, Nehalem, 97131. Because the space is made available (by reservation) for community use, it may be helpful to telephone in advance and verify that the art will be available for viewing; please call 855-444-6273, option 1.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. every other Tuesday. In February and March (this year) open dates fall on the 7 and the 21st of the month.
Remember that The Library Thrift Store recently reopened after a break for winter holidays. The hours are 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; they’re located at 6330 Ferry Street (across Brooten Road from The Grateful Bread Bakery and Cafe). The thrift store, which funds the South Tillamook County Library building and grounds, welcomes resalable donations from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on days that the shop is open.
I counted words just now, and see that I am almost a paragraph short of a full column. I’m reminded that while he was here, I finally visited Meg’s Beachwood Bar and Grill (located near the intersection of Brooten Road and Pacific Avenue in Pacific City) for a mom and son lunch. The walls and windowsills are decorated with game boards and accessories; these brought back many childhood memories for each of us. We had had our corner of the sizable space to ourselves which reinforced the cozy, hometown feel of the place. We ordered tasty burgers with our choice of sides that were ready in a flash; another happy memory now that Chory is home in the windy city, until next time.
Happy birthday this week to: Sue Anderson, Myranda Baker, Beverly Barcroft, Bill Bruce, Matt Eckhardt, Jodi Green, Travis Love, Noah Matson, Jan Niederer, Louise Nims and Simon Weston.
