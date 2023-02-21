I am just indoors, as we go to press, from pruning what the deer have spared of the roses in my front flower bed. Before my mom was retired or had dementia, she was a professional landscaper. She always said to cut the bushes in a chalice shape and just above an outward-facing bud of leaf. Mom always described “Washington’s Birthday” (February 22) is the deadline for that. Here’s reminding you, if the task is unattended to  in your yard. It’s time to prune your roses.

Thanks to my friend and uphill neighbor, Sonya Kazen (of Cloverdale) for writing with two reminders of her own. Tillamook County is conducting a survey of Beaver, Cloverdale and Hebo. Paper copies were available (and are being collected) at Cloverdale Post Office, Hebo Fire Station, and Beaver Firearms and Grocery. If you need a copy, email Brook@tillamooksoco.com.

