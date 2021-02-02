A highlight for me last week was an invitation, on short notice, to have a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. I arranged and kept a vaccine appointment for Saturday afternoon at a local doctor's office. Some days have passed, and there were only two mild side effects. I had a noticeable adrenaline rush at the time of the shot (similar to my body's response to Novocain at the dentist) and there was some soreness in the effected arm that evening.
Gordon McCraw, Tillamook's Emergency Preparedness guru, recently published good information about the vaccine in Oregon. Info included word that "[Leaders at the State level] gave us guidance on which groups are eligible for the vaccine first- ...that educators will become eligible on [a specific date] with other dates for the 65+ age groups. The limiter [has been] the number of doses each county gets each week."
He reports that planning has been "a nightmare for the County." They learn "on Friday, whether to expect a shipment on Monday, and how much will be in the box... Tillamook County, to date, has received a little over 1,200 doses. Some of those are second doses and have to be held for that purpose. So, what does all this mean? It means we currently have more people eligible to receive the vaccine, than vaccine itself, statewide!" We're advised to be patient; and to keep continue wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when we must leave our homes.
Thanks to Cathy Jones for writing with an update for those who have or want a garden bed at Geri's Garden (adjacent to South County Food Bank) in Pacific City. She requests that all who wish to participate this coming season contact her via email, even if you think she has your information; it may be misplaced. The address is ccjonesred@yahoo.com<mailto:ccjonesred@yahoo.com>.
With outdoor recreation on the rise due to the pandemic, it's important to know the warning signs of hypothermia and what to do if you spot them. While hypothermia generally occurs at very cold temperatures, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that it can happen even at cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water. Our rivers and the ocean are very cold well into summer months. In adults, watch for confusion, fumbling hands, uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, exhaustion, drowsiness and/or a body temperature below 95 degrees. In infants watch for bright red, cold skin and very low energy.
If you suspect hypothermia, get medical attention immediately and begin warming the person until help arrives. Wet clothing must be removed and the person should be clothed in dry clothing or wrapped in blankets or blankets heated in the dryer. Several additional ways to warm a person are suggested on the CDC's Hypothermia page.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandlyn Benton, Logan Craven, James Eby, Devanie Eckhardt, Chandler Hill, Michael Kittell, Mary Lasley, Amy McKillip, John McKillip and James Wesie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.