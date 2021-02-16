Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their Hebo home build at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27. We’re all invited to celebrate the occasion at the site; let’s save the date. It’s located at 331305 Highway 101 South in Hebo, across U.S. Highway 101 from the Hebo Christian Center. We’re reminded to wear face coverings and to keep six feet of social distance between households. For more information, call the Affiliate office, 503-842-7472.
Remember that Tillamook Habitat is accepting applications for their Veterans’ Home Repair program. Qualifying applicants must be owner of the residence within Tillamook County limits, have received an honorary Military Discharge, be able to repay an interest free loan figured on a sliding scale according to their income, and fall within the program’s income requirements. Loans are available for as much as $15,000. For more information, go to TillamookHabitat.org or call 503-842-7472.
I’ve had numerous calls asking how to access a Coivid-19 vaccine, especially for those without an internet connection. I do social work and am not a communicable disease worker, let alone an expert. To those who called, I advised calling the two numbers I posted recently in this space. Tillamook County Health Department has a “Covid Line” nurse available at 503-842-3940. A “Vaccine Line” was also recently set up; the number is 503-842-3941.
If you aren’t connected with what you need that way, I humbly suggest calling your primary care physician for a recommendation. Vaccination appointments were an option for those eighty and older on February 8, to those age 70 and older on February 15. We’re advised to be patient; and to continue wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when we must leave our homes.
Thanks to Melanie Merryman for word that the Library Thrift store will reopen now that Tillamook County is back in the lower Covid-19 risk category. Hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday starting February 17. Donations will be accepted during business hours, “subject to approval.” I hope to get some shopping in on Friday or Saturday there, myself. They’re located across from the Grateful Bread Bakery in Pacific City.
Speaking of places to be in Pacific City, Fencepost readers appreciate Diane Higdon sending a calendar of open days for the South County Food Pantry. They’re open from 4-6 p.m. every other Tuesday starting February 23. (So second and fourth Tuesdays for February and March, first and third Tuesdays April through June.) They’re located at 35305 Brooten Road in Pacific City.
Hebo Food Pantry is open from noon until 2 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month. They’re located at Hebo Christian Center in Hebo. Pass it on Ministries has a Food Bank too. They’re open from 10 until noon on Tuesdays and from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. They’re located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver.
Happy birthday this week to: Beverly Barcroft, Stephanie Bauer, Justice Boldy, Destanee Baumgartner, Matt Eckhardt, Jaxson Hopkes, Kade Kellow, Missy Kiser, Certer Marshall, Elise Ferguson Morrow, Reanna McConkey, Kasey Miller, Jackson North, Riley Peterson, Liam Schaefer, Teddy Slavens, Gina Taylor, Skylyn Trent, Anna Wagner and Simon Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.