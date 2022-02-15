Tillamook County Fairgrounds will host a Job Fair from10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24. More than twenty employers will be recruiting additions to their work force in time for tourism to pick up next month. Every participant will be entered to win a flat screen television from Tillamook Fred Meyer.
As our rainy season continues and tourism is slower, some proverbial belt tightening may be happening at your house. Please remember that Oregon Food Bank food boxes are available at three locations in South County; no proof of income is required.
South County Food Pantry operates out of Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church off of Brooten Road in Pacific City. They’re open until 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. Second and fourth Tuesdays in February and March. Pass it on Ministries, located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver, has a Food Bank from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 4 p.m. until 6 on Thursdays. Hebo Christian Center located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office, has a food bank the last Saturday of the month.
Remember that B.J.’s Fabrics, located next door to The Rusty Cow on U.S. 101 in Cloverdale, is open for a clearance sale! Shop hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each Saturday for the entire month of February. All fabric is priced at $10.00 per yard and the terms are cash only.
Nesko Women’s Group will meet for March at 11:45 a.m. this Friday at Kiawanda Community Center. Catered lunch is available for $12.00 or we may bring our own. Everyone contributes $3.00 for the use of the space. Tilllamook County’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Nestucca Vally’s Fire Chief will present a joint program.
While we’re marking our calendars, let’s heave a collective sigh of relief that we spring forward on March 13 into daylight savings time. Well set our clocks forward by an hour. The sun will set later after that; whew.
Don’t forget that the United States Postal Service is shipping out free Covid tests to households; we can place an order now. They will start shipping by next week. It is one time per household, for four tests. Go to USPS.com.
My friend Melanie Merryman treated me to dinner last week to celebrate my sixty second birthday She made reservations with alLos Corporales in Pacific City. It was wonderful to dine in there after two years of carryout. I enjoyed a chicken burrito and Melanie had an enchilada. They still have the very best salsa I have ever tasted.
Happy birthday this week to: Stephanie Bauer, Destanee Baumgartner, Justice Boldy, Matt Eckhardt, Jaxson Hopkes, Kade Kellow, Missy Kiser, Lori Longanecker, Carter Marshall, Reanna McConkey, Kasey Miller, Elise Ferguson Morrow, Jackson North, Joe Ouska, Riley Peterson, Liam Schaefer, Mark Schaefer, Teddy Slavens. Gina Taylor, Skylyn Trent, Anna Wagner, Simon Weston and Sam Whiteman.
