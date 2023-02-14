I was honored, in time for my birthday last week, with news that my piece won a prize at Tillamook Regional Medical Center’s “Art for the Heart” show in Nehalem. My metal mosaic (from aluminum cans on a wood panel) was voted “People’s Choice,” and I won a $150 gift card. I’m truly thrilled.
That “Art for the Heart” show is happening throughout February at North County Recreation District (NCRD). The gallery will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays through the month of February. The address is 36155 9th St, Nehalem, 97131. Because the space is made available (by reservation) for community use, it may be helpful to telephone in advance and verify that the art will be available for viewing; please call 855-444-6273, option 1.
I was treated to lunch by a dear friend for my birthday at The Sportsman Pub and Grub in Pacific City. I’ve always loved their pan fried oysters and coleslaw. Our meal did not disappoint and the home town vibe was great.
While we were in town we visited TIllamook County Library to print some things off of the internet and the Library Thrift Store. I found a $1.50 vase there, a birthday gift to myself, that’s selling for over $100 online. The thrift store recently reopened after a break for winter holidays. The hours are 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; they’re located at 6330 Ferry Street (across Brooten Road from The Grateful Bread Bakery and Cafe). The thrift store, which funds the South Tillamook County Library building and grounds, welcomes resalable donations from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on days that the shop is open.
Speaking of South Tillamook County Library, Library Director Don Allgeier will host a “Listening Session” there from 6:00-7:00 p.m. this Thursday, February 16. Input is sought from the community to shape the library’s next five years. It’s located at 6200 Camp Street in Pacific City.
Tillamook K9 Rescue needs volunteers to exercise dogs, tidy the kennels of toys and clear the pens of waste. There may also be laundry or dishes to do. If you are interested, go to http://form.jotform.com/223187711835156.
Remember that Nesko Women’s Club will meet for February at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17 at Kiawanda Community Center. Sheriff Josh Brown and Fire Chief James Oeder will present the program. The address is 34660 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City. For reservations call Merrily at 503-965-5002.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. every other Tuesday. In February and March (this year) open dates fall on the 7 and the 21 of the month.
Happy Valentine’s Day, dear reader. Happy birthday this week to: Stephanie Bauer, Justice Boldy, Jaden Chatelain, Jaxson Hopkes, Bev Johnson, Kade Kellow, Missy Kiser, Carter Marshall, Reanna McConkey, Kasey Miller, Elise Ferguson Morrow. Jackson North, Joe Ouska, Riley Peterson, Liam Schaefer, Mark Schaefer, Aaron Shiels, Teddy Slavens, Gina Taylor, Skylin Trent, Carrie Turnbaugh, Anna Wagner and Sam Whiteman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.