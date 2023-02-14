I was honored, in time for my birthday last week, with news that my piece won a prize at Tillamook Regional Medical Center’s “Art for the Heart” show in Nehalem. My metal mosaic (from aluminum cans on a wood panel) was voted “People’s Choice,” and I won a $150 gift card. I’m truly thrilled.

That “Art for the Heart” show is happening throughout February at North County Recreation District (NCRD). The gallery will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays through the month of February. The address is 36155 9th St, Nehalem, 97131. Because the space is made available (by reservation) for community use, it may be helpful to telephone in advance and verify that the art will be available for viewing; please call 855-444-6273, option 1.

