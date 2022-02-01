B.J.’s Fabrics, located next door to The Rusty Cow on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale, is open for a clearance sale! Shop hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each Saturday for the entire month of February. All fabric is priced at $10.00 per yard and the terms are cash only.
Remember that Tillamook County Solid Waste Department is resuming monthly collection of Household Hazardous waste. Items will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5 at the Tillamook Transfer Station, 1315 Eckloff Road, in Tillamook. A list of items that they welcome is available online. Go to www.co.tillamook.or.us/solid-waste
We appreciate Christopher Koch letting readers know that Neskowin Chamber Music will host a concert at 3 p.m. next Sunday, February 13. Lisa Lynne is a multi-instrumentalist who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring the Celtic harp. That instrument was also the focal point of Aryeh Frankfurter’s musical career until he discovered the unusual Swedish Nyckelharpa or keyed fiddle. The duo will perform this concert, no doubt making a great show.
Neskowin Chamber Music concerts are performed at the chapel within Camp Winema Christian Camp. It’s located about three miles north of Neskowin west of U.S. Highway 101 on Winema Road. Tickets cost $25 at the door; proof of vaccination and facemasks are required. For more information, please e-mail Chris, ckoch@ozarkslyricopera.com.
Thanks to Jeanette Hagerty for returning my call to verify details of weekly events at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC, address below). Walking Wonders, a free walking group, gathers at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday (weather permitting) for a walk to Cape Kiawanda and back. Yoga, which costs $10, is offered Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00- 10:00 a.m. or Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information on that, contact Dawn Byer, 541-450-0656.
Zumba is offered on Tuesdays for $10 from 5:30- 6:30 for more information, call KCC 503-965-7900. Fit and Fabulous work outs are offered for $5 each on Tuesdays and Thursdays by Kathy Stowaski. For more information, call her at 503-801-7448. Thai Chi is offered for $5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays with LuAnn Anderson. For more information, call KCC (number above). A free paint group meets from 10 a.m. until noon, also on Thursdays.
Tillamook County Library has launched a new resource for researching our family history. Explore genealogical records dating from 1704 to the present. There is coverage from all fifty states, and original obituary images from historical newspapers. Access is available 24/7. To access this wealth of information visit tillabook.org under the e-resources tab. A library card is required to log in; they are available free with proof of residence at any library branch.
The United States Postal Service is shipping out free Covid tests to homes; we can place an order now. They will start shipping by next week. It is one time per household, for four tests. Go to USPS.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandlyn Benton, Evan Carver, Logan Craven, James Eby, Devanie Eckhardt, Finn Hagerty, Jon McKilllip, Kate Hagerty, Amybeth Hancock, Kyle Howard, Joe Kiser, MaryLasley and Simon Weston.
