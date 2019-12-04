Hebo Women’s Book Club met recently at South Tillamook County Library to discuss “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Ziven. I led the discussion and Melanie Merryman assisted with refreshments. Besides us, attendees included Rachel Pettit and Nancy Whitehead. Our group shared the opinion that while the book doesn’t qualify as being high in literary merit, it was a quick and entertaining read. It’s perfect for the busy holiday season or to enjoy on a weekend getaway.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library include A Lego Day for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 4. Celebration stories are planned when the group meets on December 11. Woven Wednesday, a chance to make progress on sewing or needlecrafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
A retirement party is planned from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 for Postmaster Hal Halderman. The event will be held at Sportman’s Pub and Grub, which is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City.
A tree lighting ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. also on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the intersection with the flashing light on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Santa will visit Kiawanda Community Center from 6-7 p.m. that same evening with goodie bags for children through age 14.
Remember the bazaar at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. It’s located at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Bridge Street in Cloverdale. Santa will be on hand from 10 until 12 for photos with our wee ones. Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) and the former middle school near Hwy. 101 will also host bazaars this Saturday. The latter venues have many vendors and all three stops offer delicious lunch options. While you shop at KCC, be sure to view the Christmas trees (decorated by area non-profits). They’ll be auctioned off at the Ham Dinner happening on Sunday.
Don’t forget KCC’s second annual Ham Dinner, celebrating 25 years of operation, which promises a no host wine bar and many desirable items on auction. Tickets are $30.00 in advance, $35 the day of the event, and proceeds benefit KCC and other good causes. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6. Verne Mobley will emcee the auction.
All are invited to enjoy a free holiday concert next week. Tillamook Community Chorus will perform “Sing We Now of Christmas,” starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Tillamook United Methodist Church. It’s located at 3808 12 Street in Tillamook. Andrew Bergh, Tillamook High School and Junior High School Choir Director, will direct the chorus; Barbara Richmond, pianist, will accompany them. Admission is free, but a $5 donation per person is encouraged. Refreshments will be served at intermission and there will be a raffle of gift baskets. Guests who make a $5 admission donation will receive one complimentary raffle ticket; tickets will also be offered for sale. For more information about the Tillamook Community Chorus or the concert, contact Mary at 503-812-1830.
Happy birthday this week to: Patrick Benton, Tara Boldy, Zoey Carver, Nia Chatelain, Dexter Corey, Brook Fleming, Arial Huddleston, Jeff Hurliman, Melissa Jones, Sean Moore, Harold Niederer, Mitchell Richwine, Tony Riske, Jeremy Sisco, and Nick Troxel.
