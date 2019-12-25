When I was little Mom would tell we three children that “some little good fairy” had visited whenever one of us performed a kindness and she didn’t know whom to thank. Some little good fairy sent email from the planners of Birding and Blues to our Fencepost inbox! We are asked to mark our new calendars for the weekend of April 17-19 for Pacific City’s Birding and Blues Festival. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/BirdingandBlues/ or visit BirdingandBlues.org for updates. I will cover updates, as I am aware of them, in this space.
The Social Security Office located on West Bond Street in Astoria will relocate five miles southeast on Monday, January 13. Their new location is 1479 S.E. Discovery Lane, Suite A-130 in Warrenton; the zip code is 97146. The office serves residents of Clatsop and Tillamook Counties in Oregon and Pacific County in Washington. Office hours will be 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Business operations at the Bond Street Office in Astoria will end after closing at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10.
Latimer Quilt and Textile Center is featuring South County Quilters on display through January 4. The Center, located on Latimer Road in Tillamook, is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. My friend Lori Kiser answered the phone when I called to ask about admission prices; adults (15 and older) pay $4, seniors (older than 62) pay $3. For more information, call 503-842-8622.
Remember that Thousands of Gray whales are migrating south through Oregon’s ocean waters this winter. Oregon’s Parks and Recreation Department sponsors free whale watching sites up and down the coast from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. December 27-31. The Whale Watching Center is Depoe Bay is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily during Whale Watch Week. For a map of locations, google “whale watch spoken here” online.
South Tillamook County Library programs are suspended this week; the library is closed for New Year’s Day. Free programs resume at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 with a Teens Pajama Party. Participants will watch cartoons. After School Club resumes at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 with a Lego day. Snow stories are in store when the group meets on January 15. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needle-craft or sewing projects, resumes at 6 p.m., also on January 8. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. (note the new time) on Saturdays, starting January 10. The library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Thanks to Ellen Morrison for writing with congratulations on my tenure as your south county Fencepost columnist, (it was thirteen years last week.). She and her husband David lived on Blanchard Road in Beaver until a year and a half ago. These days, they read the Headlight Herald from their home in McMinnville.
Happy Holidays dear readers. Happy birthday this week to Dale Anderson, Josh Armstrong, Judy Booth, Christine Chatelain, Carol Fitzgerald, Emma Hagerty, Gary Hale, Blayke Haltiner, Brandi Haltiner, Brady Hurliman, Ken Hurliman, Nick Hurliman, Linda Link, Kay Long, Eric McKillip, Thorn Simnitt, Molly Spidell, Sara Wagner, Joe Wilkinson and Julian Wilkinson.
