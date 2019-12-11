I enjoyed a bottomless brunch last Sunday at Pacific Restaurant in Tillamook. The annual fundraiser was a benefit for Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity, where I serve as Board Treasurer. I was too late to sit with Board fellow Barb Taylor, of Pacific City, but I made it in time to hear an impromptu speech by our President, Debbie Carr. Arriving late probably gave me the leg up to win two of the half dozen silent auction items that I bid on. Folks on my holiday gift list will be blessed by the generosity of the donors as Habitat’s homeowners will be by the proceeds.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA). They have announced the cast for the upcoming production of “Elvis Has Left the Building” which was written by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger. The comedy will be directed by Ann Harper. Sandra Koops will play Trudy and Whitney Wilks will take the part of Jill Tanner. Both women have previously entertained Barn Community Playhouse audiences. James Meritt has been cast as Elvis’ manager, “The Colonel.” Jason Hovey will play the part of Roscoe, with the role of “Candy” going to Edward Egging.
Performances are slated for weekends starting Jan. 24 through Feb. 9, 2020. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. The opening night gala offers theater-goers complimentary appetizers and a beverage. Tickets to this comedy may be purchased at tillamooktheater.com or reserved by calling 503-812-0275.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library include Celebration Stories at After School Club at 4 p.m. on December 4. A showing of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is planned when the group meets on December 18. Woven Wednesday, a chance to make progress on sewing or needlecrafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Remember the free holiday concert planned for Saturday. Tillamook Community Chorus will perform “Sing We Now of Christmas,” starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, at Tillamook United Methodist Church. Andrew Bergh, Tillamook High School and Junior High School Choir Director will direct the chorus. Barbara Richmond, pianist, will accompany them. Admission is free, but a $5 donation per person in encouraged. Refreshments will be served at intermission and there will be a raffle of gift baskets. Guests who make a $5 admission donation will receive one complimentary raffle ticket; tickets will also be offered for sale. For more information about the Tillamook Community Chorus or the concert, contact Mary at 503-812-1830.
Next week’s column will mark thirteen years that I’ve written a weekly column in the Headlight Herald. Thanks to my readers for reading- and for a steady stream of input that is the foundation of the Fencepost. I welcome your calls and e-mails; my contact information is published near my photo in this space. Thanks as well, to my first readers and editors at the paper; they have spared me many an embarrassment whether spotting a typographical error, or fact checking a hear-say detail.
Happy birthday this week to: Quinton Brooks, Tia Craven, Kayla Cross, Brett Elder, Caitlin Fagan, Julie Hagerty, Olivia Hagerty, Darren Hansen, Liz Hurliman, Lucas Jones, Liz Kellow, Ruth Kiser, Maicee Malcom, Corrine Parattore, Amy Schmid, Chase Thomas, Tanya Traxler and Steve Williams.
