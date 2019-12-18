Maggie (my chihuahua) rode along for a tour of South Tillamook County last Saturday including stops at three holiday bazaars. We started in our own Parkway Drive neighborhood at St. Joseph’s. Business was brisk at the historic Catholic church where just gazing at the handmade cinnamon rolls made my mouth water. Next we parked at my former place of employment, the “old” Nestucca Middle School in Beaver. The gym was warm and festively decorated with glisteningly shined floors. There was something for everyone there and I was tempted by most tables of wares. I selected a bracelet of peace signs from Ida Monroe for myself and a Trailblazer themed magnet to be wrapped with my grandson’s gift card, for his school locker.
After a stop at Cape Kiawanda to walk with Maggie on the sand, we circled around to Kiawanda Community Center which had merchandise in every corner of the building! I enjoyed visiting with Kim Cavatorta and Nick Gelbard who each were working as vendors for the day. I even snapped photos of a new (to me) carnivorous plant grown in a Neskowin greenhouse.
Thanks to Melanie Merryman for word of results now in from the election of officers by the membership of South TIllamook County Library Club. Bonnie Matson will serve as President, Janet Butkovitch will be Vice President, Barbara Moore will be the Treasurer and Pam Bloomer will serve as Secretary. Three new Directors at large were also voted in; they are Joanie Blum, Julie Krohn and Dr. Steve Reiner. Congratulations to each of them and thanks to all who serve to make our library an awesome resource.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include a showing of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” for after school club on Dec. 18 Woven Wednesday, a chance to finish up knit, crochet or hand sewn holiday projects (bring your work in progress) continues at 6 p.m., also on Dec. 18. The groups will not meet on Christmas day; all programs are suspended from Dec. 23-27, and the library will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. An early closure (5 p.m.) is planned for New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. South Tillamook County Library is located on Camp Street, off of Brooten Road in Pacific City.
Speaking of New Year’s Eve, that Tuesday has been announced by Katie Lane, of Sand Lake, as the last day (regular hours) of business for Katie’s Corner Cafe. The little eatery, known for Katie’s french onion soup, shares space with The Rusty Cow antique shop in down town Cloverdale. Let’s all drop in for a last purchase to wish Katie well in whatever comes next for her.
Thousands of gray whales are migrating south parallel to the shore of our own Pacific ocean this winter. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites locals and visitors to the coast to visit Whale Watch Spoken Here sites the week of Dec. 27-31. Trained volunteers will be stationed at the sites from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. each day to provide interesting facts and answer questions. The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily during Whale Watch Week. For more information and a map of staffed locations, search for “whale watch spoken here” online.
I heard through the grapevine, and then in an angry email, that our Fencepost had the wrong date and location for Pacific City’s tree lighting. I sincerely apologize- my source was in error. I did attempt to verify the information before we went to press, but nobody I called could do so. As I mentioned in this space last week, I depend on my readers for news tips. Please help me get everything right!
Merry Christmas dear readers. Happy birthday this week to Walker Adkins, Archer Boehler, Sue Baumgartner, Carl Fitzgerald, Ed Flinter, Brittany Howard, Donna Lane, Tami Owens, Judy Parks, Robin Richwine, Pat Rock, Emma Wickham and Lori Whiteman.
