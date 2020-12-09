Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is running its Candy Cane Express on weekends through December 20. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies on the steam powered excursion and catch a little holiday spirit. Departures are slated for noon, 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The train departs from Garibaldi, near the Old Mill Marina. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and veterans, $15 for children age 3-12 and free for children age 2 and younger. Go to oregoncoastscenic.org for more information and to reserve your tickets.
It's not too late to have a child's letter from Santa or your holiday cards post-marked from the North Pole. Every year the US Postal Service receives hundreds of thousands of requests from around the world for the North Pole, Alaska postmark. It is a service provided at no cost. To receive a North Pole postmark, prepare your holiday correspondence as usual, address the envelopes, seal them, affix sufficient postage on each, place them all in a larger envelope or box and mail to: North Pole Holiday Cancelation, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
A free 6 week parenting series will launch in January on Zoom. It's planned with co-occurring sessions, one for adults and one for teens. It's scheduled from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting January 12 and continuing through mid February. Facilitators are Jana Mann (WIC Coordinator), Khori Elder (Clatsop County Mental Health Wraparound Family Partner), and Stacey Vandergriff (Juvenile Probation Officer). Sign up on line at https://forms.gle/uKQtyzpuvuXC8u5F8 This series can also be used to fulfill a court mandated parenting class requirement.
Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook Women's Resource Center) shelters and serves survivors of domestic violence County-wide. They are short of their usual funding this season, and demand has increased. They seek the following donations for a "Holiday Store" by November 17. New toys, earphones, baseball hats, make up and manicure items, perfume or cologne, slippers and local fast food gift cards. Your donations may be dropped by the Tides of Change office between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The address is 1902 2nd Street in Tillamook. If delivery to Tillamook is a hardship for you, please contact me using the information published near my photo in this space. I'll provide a Cloverdale drop off point or meet you coming or going from my workday, in Beaver.
Speaking of local good causes, remember that Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program cannot hold a fundraiser this year and must raise $20,000 to meet increased demand. If you are able to donate, please do. You can do this online at nvbackpackprogram.org/ or mail a check to Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program, P.O. Box 793, Pacific City, OR 97135. Donations are tax deductible; a receipt will be sent by mail.
Bay Shore Family Medicine provides walk-in flu shots from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Mondays. They're located at 38505 Brooten Road. Appointments may be scheduled to received flu shots Tuesday through Friday; call 503-965-6555. There's also a walk-in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays) in Tillamook. It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at both locations. We're asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Happy birthday this week to: Quinton Brooks, Dexter Corey, Tia Craven, Kayla Cross, Brett Elder, Caitlin Fagan, Julia Hagerty, Olivia Hagerty, Darren Hansen, Liz Kellow, Ruth Kiser, Maicee Malcom, Harold Niederer, Amy Schmid, Tanya Traxler and Steve Williams.
