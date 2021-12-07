Thanks to Michelle Wayne, of Community Resource Enterprises Inc. (CARE) for word that Tillamook County has a warming shelter. It’s located at the Western Royal Inn, 1125 N. Main Avenue (U.S. Highway 101) in Tillamook. It is first come first served and will open when weather is severe and it’s dangerous to be outside. Conditions that will trigger the opening are NOAA announcements of a “Winter Storm Warning," “Flood "Warning," “High Wind "Warning, or their prediction that temperature will drop below 32 degrees beginning before 12 midnight or that the temperature will remain below 35 degrees with rain for three days or more. For more information call Michele, CARE Housing Case Manager, 503-842-5261 Ext. 4833 or email mwayne@careinc.org .
Do you remember seeing dozens and dozens of red chickens on the west side of U.S. Highway 101, just south of Tillamook? Guess what? They’ve migrated, with the help of their new owners, to the west side of U.S. Highway 101, just south of Hebo! Russell and Marcie Hurliman are the new owners of Zweifel Farms Eggs. They are located at 16355 Evergreen Drive and welcoming new customers.
South Tillamook County Library has expanded their hours of operation. The library is now open from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday with a closure from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day for lunch. They’re located at 6200 Camp Street in Pacific City. For more information, call 503-965-6163.
The Library Thrift Store is accepting no donations because they will close for the season the week before Christmas. In the meantime, they’re open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, December 18. The thrift store provides funds for South Tillamook County Library building and grounds. They’ll reopen in March. The Library Thrift Store is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City.
Don't forget that Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9.00 increase for monthly service at public hearings. One is planned for 7 p.m. this Wednesday, December 8 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District Office, 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. Another is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the same address..
Remember that the the North Pole, Alaska postmark is available for your holiday mail at no cost. To receive a North Pole postmark, prepare your holiday correspondence as usual, address the envelopes, seal them, affix sufficient postage on each, place them all in a larger envelope or box and mail to: North Pole Holiday Cancelation, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook Women’s Resource Center) is seeking donations for their holiday store through December 17. Besides a wish list on Amazon, the nonprofit welcomes donations of new toys, ear phones, make up and nail items, perfume or cologne, gift cards (for local food, coffee, clothing etc.) teen items or board games. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1902 Second Street, in Tillamook. For more information call 503-842-9486.
Happy birthday this week to: Walker Adkins, Archer Boehler, Quinton Brooks, Tia Craven, Kayla Cross, Ed Flinter, Lucas Jones, Liz Kellow, Ruth Kiser, Tami Owens, Corrine Paratore, Judy Parks, Chase Thomas and Lori Whiteman.
