Every year the US Postal Service receives hundreds of thousands of requests from around the world for the North Pole, Alaska postmark. It is a service provided at no cost. To receive a North Pole postmark, prepare your holiday correspondence as usual, address the envelopes, seal them, affix sufficient postage on each, place them all in a larger envelope or box and mail to: North Pole Holiday Cancelation, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
It was good to hear from Ron Watson; he has some great ideas for Fencepost readers. “Linda Watson and I would like to go see the Christmas lights on residences in Tillamook County. Perhaps,,,,[folks could} turn them on to light up dreary mornings for school bus riders. Perhaps some group could add a strand of LED lights (interior or exterior) to the house of a senior citizen or disabled veteran and give them $25 to cover the electric bill increase. I think the elderly would be pleased to have their house add to the holiday spirit.”
Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’ annual Awards Banquet happens at 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday, December 6. It will be held at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive; dinner will be catered by The Grateful Bread. $55 tickets ($100 for 2) may still be available at the door. Bill Oram, a Nestucca Graduate who was a sports columnist at The Oregonian, will be the guest speaker.
Thanks to Margaret Slagle for sending word that Reverend Ben Dake, pastor of the Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church for the past 14 years, will retire at the end of 2022. Community members and church friends are invited to a reception to honor Reverend Dake. It’s slated from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 in the church Fellowship Hall, 35305 Brooten Road, Pacific City.
We appreciate Rachelle DeLoe letting us know that Pacific City Joint Water/Sewer Authority (PCJWSA) will be having their monthly board meeting at 5:00 p.m. on December 13, 2022 at the Kiawanda Community Center. The address is included above.
Northwest Parenting is sponsoring a free parenting class for “Super Dads” via Zoom. The next class happens from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13 and classes continue each third Tuesday, monthly through March of 2023. Sign up online. Go to forms.gle/iQfPRLf5AaA8BkF37.
Kathleen Serven’s advisory class at Nestucca High school is Sponsoring a community service project. They’re collecting quarters and clean blankets and towels for Tillamook K9 Rescue. We can bring quarters and towels or blankets marked “Serven Advisory Project” to Nestucca High School between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on school days through December 16. The address is 34660 Parkway Drive, in Cloverdale.
Tillamook County Library is looking to start up a family story time at our branch. They’re curious which days and times will work for families who would come. Please call David Frost at South Tillamook County Library and make your voice heard. The number is 503-365-6163.
I apologize that our birthday calendar, which traveled out of town with me over Thanksgiving, is lost. I will include this week’s birthdays in next week’s column.
