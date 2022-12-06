Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Every year the US Postal Service receives hundreds of thousands of requests from around the world for the North Pole, Alaska postmark. It is a service provided at no cost. To receive a North Pole postmark, prepare your holiday correspondence as usual, address the envelopes, seal them, affix sufficient postage on each, place them all in a larger envelope or box and mail to: North Pole Holiday Cancelation, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.

It was good to hear from Ron Watson; he has some great ideas for Fencepost readers. “Linda Watson and I would like to go see the Christmas lights on residences in Tillamook County. Perhaps,,,,[folks could} turn them on to light up dreary mornings for school bus riders. Perhaps some group could add a strand of LED lights (interior or exterior) to the house of a senior citizen or disabled veteran and give them $25 to cover the electric bill increase. I think the elderly would be pleased to have their house add to the holiday spirit.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted: