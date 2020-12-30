Our own Neskowin, Nestucca Sandlake Watersheds Council is recruiting water quality monitoring volunteers. No experience is necessary, training is provided. The assignment requires a commitment of three to five hours, once monthly and a vehicle to transport oneself to and from remote collection sites and to deliver water samples to the Watershed Council office in Pacific City. If you are interested in participating as a volunteer, or if you have additional questions, feel free to contact Caleb Mentzer, Outreach and Project Development Manager, at assistant@nestuccawaters.org or by phone at 541-513-2604.
Remember that whales are migrating this winter, as always, and can be viewed from shore most days if we know what to watch for. This year's winter whale watch week (traditionally the week between Christmas Day and New Year's Day along the Oregon Coast) will not include volunteer staff and the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay is closed, all do to Covid-19 precautions. We're encouraged to visit the whale watching sites on our own. Go to https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.whale-watching for a list of recommended locations to view migrating whales and for interesting facts about the marine mammals.
"Oregonians love these traditions, but with the pandemic continuing to affect our communities we encourage everyone to visit the whale watching sites and hike or explore a state park January 1 on their own," said Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Parking fees-for the 25 parks that normally require them- will be waived on New Year's day, Friday. Before you visit a state park, take a look at the Oregon State Parks status map at https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=visit.status> that shows open and closed parks, as well as parks with reduced services. If a park is crowded, please consider visiting another nearby park.
2020 was a difficult year for local restaurants. Budget allowing, it would be a lovely resolution for 2021, to order carry out from a restaurant each week in South Tillamook County. Our support this winter may keep local eateries from shutting down permanently. Antonette's Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 11 until 8:30 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5:00 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 until 9:00 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from noon until 8:00 p.m. daily, except Monday and Tuesday. Los Corporales offers carryout from 11 or 12 until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, hours vary, visit their Facebook page for an update. Pelican Pub, 503-483-3022, is open from 12 until 8:00 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2:00 p.m. daily. Twist Wine Company 503-483- 1240 is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily. Sportsman's Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 7 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. daily. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Don't forget that a free 6 week parenting series will launch in January on Zoom. It's planned with co-occurring sessions, one for adults and one for teens. It's scheduled from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting January 12 and continuing through mid February. Facilitators are Jana Mann (WIC Coordinator), Khori Elder (Clatsop County Mental Health Wraparound Family Partner), and Stacey Vandergriff (Juvenile Probation Officer). Sign up on line at https://forms.gle/uKQtyzpuvuXC8u5F8.
Happy New Year, dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: Josh Armstrong, Sean Bennett, Owen Bentley, Michael Corey, James Elliott, Taylor Geil, Emma Hagerty, Blayke Haltiner, Brandi Haltiner, April Huff, Mary Hurliman, Elijah Love, Nicolas McGee, Eric McKiliip, Lee Saddler and Cheryl Trent.
