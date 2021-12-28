Oregon State Parks will again waive the $5 parking fee, in those locations that charge it, to encourage “First Day Hikes” at locations across the State. Oregonians of all ages are invited to make a hike in nature part of their New Year’s celebration on Saturday, January 1. Google “Oregon State Parks event calendar” for more information.
If you plan a first day hike within a park that has ocean views, be aware that peak whale watching season is between mid- December and mid-January along the Oregon Coast. The “Whale Watch Spoken Here” program has been suspended for a second winter, due to Covid. But we can Google that phrase for suggested viewpoints. Both of my best whale watching experiencs happened along U. S. Highway 101 in downtown Depoe Bay
Pacific City Transfer Station will accept bare Christmas trees for recycling, for free with a coupon from Tillamook Headlight Herald or their website. Go to www.co.tillamook.or.us/solidwaste. The station is located at 38255 Broken Road in Pacific City. Manzanita and Tillamook Transfer Stations are also accepting bare Christmas trees for recycling with a coupon.
Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9 increase for months service in a Public Hearing. It’s planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District office which is located at 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale.
Thanks to Joani Moore for word that Nesko Women’s Club will meet for January at 11:45 a m. On Friday, January 21 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). It’s located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Lunch will be catered for $12 or you can bring your own. All attendees are asked to contribute$3 for use of the space. A program will be presented by Nestucca Rural Fire Protect District’s Chief Jim.
With holiday charges and higher heat bills coming due, some proverbial belt tightening may be happening at your house. Please remember that Oregon Food Bank food boxes are available at three locations in South County; no proof of income is required. South County Food Pantry operates out of Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church off of Brooten Road in Pacific City. They’re open until 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. Second and fourth Tuesdays in December and January. Pass it on Ministries, located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver, has a Food Bank from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 1 p.m. until 3 on Thursdays. Hebo Christian Center located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office, has a food bank the last Saturday of the month.
Hapy New Year dear readers! Happy birthday this week to: Sean Bennett, Owen Bentley, Christine Chatelain, James Elliott, Michael Corey, Taylor Geil, April Huff, Mary Hurliman, Linda Link, Kay Long, Elijah Love, Nicolas McGee, Molly Spidell and Cheryl Trent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.