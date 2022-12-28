Thanks to Doug Olson for sending news regarding Chamber Awards recipients from their Fall Awards Banquet held earlier this month. Fred Whittlinger, A Nestucca Valley Lion, and Kimberley Miller who monitors Facebooks’s page for Pacific City were named “Volunteers of the Year.” Pacific CIty Postmaster, LeEtte Duncan was named “Citizen of the year,” Pacific City True Value Hardware was recognized as “Business of the Year,” and special recognition was extended to Representative David Gomberg, because “He Shows Up.”
We appreciate Jeanette Hagerty posting word that Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) is serving hot lunches to Senior Citizens at 12:00 noon each Thursday, weekly. Last I knew, $3 was the asking price, but no one is turned away (I will post an update, if needed; please contact me if this information is obsolete.) KCC is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
Food Roots is within $7,000, as we go to press, of reaching their goal to raise $25,000 by the end of the year. It’s their mission to continue building a resilient local food economy and to provide garden education to local youngsters. For more information, go to www.foodrootsnw. We can donate there on the website.
Oregon Department of Forestry alerts readers that inspectors have found non-Oregon-sourced holiday wreaths and centerpieces infested with the invasive elongated Hemlock Scale for sale in big box stores State-wide. The safest way to dispose of your big box store, or non-Oregon sourced greenery is bagged and into a landfill. Do not compost or burn this greenery.
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is recruiting artists to create three by eight-foot (vertically mounted) murals for installation on properties in down town Tillamook. Prospective participants will submit a scaled concept drawing on 8.5x11 inch paper. Art must be quickly identifiable from the roadway and vehicular traffic. Vibrant and colorful art will be favored during selection. A substrate will be provided, all other art materials are the responsibility of the artist. Each selected muralist will receive $1,000.00. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023. For essential additional information contact Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Street, Tillamook or call 503-842-7525.
Oregon Trip Check (available by telephone call to 5-1-1) recently advised travelers on I-84 to prepare to spend a night in their car as a precautionary measure during winter travel. Let’s take a few minutes before we tackle the mountain passes to load our cars with a layer of warm outerwear for each traveler (including pets), a wool or alpaca blanket for the front and back (if occupied) seats, a gallon of drinking water per person, several protein rich snacks, battery cables and phone chargers, and be certain to have at least half a tank of gas at all times. Inclement weather, or accidents related to it, can require hours of stop and go driving. Stay safe, dear readers.
Happy New Year, dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: Dale Anderson, Josh Armstrong, Owen Bentley, Christine Chatelain, Joyce Cochran, Michael Corey, Gary Hale, Emma Hagerty, Blayke Haltiner, Brandi Haltiner, Kendall Jones, Jason Jordan, Linda Link, Kay Long, Eric McKillip, Thorn Simnitt, Molly Spidell, Cheryl Trent, Sara Wagner and Joe Wilkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.