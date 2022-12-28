Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Thanks to Doug Olson for sending news regarding Chamber Awards recipients from their Fall Awards Banquet held earlier this month. Fred Whittlinger, A Nestucca Valley Lion, and Kimberley Miller who monitors Facebooks’s page for Pacific City were named “Volunteers of the Year.” Pacific CIty Postmaster, LeEtte Duncan was named “Citizen of the year,” Pacific City True Value Hardware was recognized as “Business of the Year,” and special recognition was extended to Representative David Gomberg, because “He Shows Up.”

We appreciate Jeanette Hagerty posting word that Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) is serving hot lunches to Senior Citizens at 12:00 noon each Thursday, weekly. Last I knew, $3 was the asking price, but no one is turned away (I will post an update, if needed; please contact me if this information is obsolete.) KCC is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.

