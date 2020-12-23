My older son Chory visited last weekend. It was a maiden coast trip for his newly imported 1991 Honda Beat and a chance for socially distanced carry-out to celebrate the season. He brought Mackerel Jack Crudo, Steamer Clams and Rock Crab Chowder fresh from Nevor Shellfish Farm in Netarts. If you have a chance, plan a trip over the Three Capes Scenic Route for celebratory take-out with your near and dear ones. It's fare that makes a meal into an event. The crudo is among my top five favorite bites of a lifetime.
Whales are migrating this winter, as always, and can be viewed from shore most days if we know what to watch for. This year's winter whale watch week (traditionally the week between Christmas Day and New Year's Day along the Oregon Coast) will not include volunteer staff and the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay is closed, all do to Covid-19 precautions.
"...With the pandemic continuing to affect our communities, we encourage everyone to visit the whale watching sites... on their own," said
Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Go to https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.whale-watching for a list of recommended locations to view migrating whales and for interesting facts about the marine mammals.
Remember that Coaster Theatre Radio Hour is presenting a locally produced version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" which was "written, work-shopped and performed in the community." It can be accessed online December 24. For more information go to coastertheatre.com.
Thanks to Cathy Griffin for word that Rob Royster will remain in a Portland hospital until December 28 where he's continuing a clinical trial to treat a medical condition. She encourages readers to reach out with love and support through the mail. We can send cards to Rob Royster, c/o Providence Medical Center, 4805 N.E. Glisan, room 719, Portland, OR 97213. Warmest recovery wishes to Rob, and to any readers who are unwell as we celebrate the holidays.
This column marks fourteen years that I've been honored to write Fencepost news for South Tillamook County. Thanks to my family, friends, neighbors and readers for ongoing news tips, permission to print your name, proofing, reading and support as I prepare 500 words a week for publication. I welcome your input any time. Please contact me using the information included near my photo in this space, and note that with Tillamook Headlight Herald moving to be a Tuesday publication, the Fencepost will need your input by noon on Thursday for the following week's paper.
Merry Christmas dear readers, and Happy Kwanza as well. Very happy 97th birthday wishes go out to Pat Patterson, of Sandlake, who settled here in 1943. Happy birthday this week to: Dale Anderson, Judy Booth, Christine Chatelain, Gary Hale, Brady Hurliman, Ken Hurliman, Nick Hurliman, Linda Link, Kay Long, Robin Richwine, Pat Rock, Thorn Simnitt, Molly Spidell, Sara Wagner, Jillian Wilkinson and Joey Wilkinson.
