South Tillamook County Library will be closed from December 23-26. The library is now open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays with a closure from 1-1:30 p.m. each day for lunch. They're located at 6200 Camp Street in Pacific City. For more information call 503-965-6163.
Pacific City Transfer Station will accept bare Christmas trees for recycling, for free with a coupon from Tillamook Headlight Herald or their website. Go to www.co.tillamook.or.us/solidwaste. The station is located at 38255 Broken Road in Pacific City. Manzanita and Tillamook Transfer Stations are also accepting bare Christmas trees for recycling with a coupon.
Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9 increase for months service in a Public Hearing. It's planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District office which is located at 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale.
Thanks to Joani Moore for word that Nesko Women's Club will meet for January at 11:45 a m. On Friday, January 21 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). It's located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Lunch will be catered for $12 or you can bring your own. All attendees are asked to contribute$3 for use of the space. A program on Oregon Food Bank resources in South Tillamook County will be presented by Diane Higdon.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer a virtual “Question Persuade Refer” (QPR) Gatekeeper training. The free workshop is scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28. QPR is a community mental health intervention that has been recognized by leaders in the field as an effective in reducing suicides in the communities where it is taught. It’s offered at no cost to the participant and registration is limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County. For more information, email JaneaneK@TFCC.org or call (503) 842-8201 extension #270.
Merry Christmas, dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: Judy Booth, Sue Baumgartner, Gary Hale, Brittany Howard, Nick Hurliman, Donna Lane, Robin Richwine, Thorn Simnitt, Sara Wagner, Emma Wickham and Jillian Wilkinson.
