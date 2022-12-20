Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’ annual Awards Banquet happened earlier this month. Word on the street is that Pacific City Postmistress LeEtte Ford Duncan was recognized as the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the year. Hats off to her. And I hear that Fred Whittlinger, a Nestucca Valley Lion, was named Volunteer of the Year. Congratulations to him. Please let us know which business was honored as business of the year for South Tillamook County; I would love to give them a shout-out too.
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is recruiting artists to create three by eight-foot (vertically mounted) murals for installation on properties in down town Tillamook. Prospective participants will submit a scaled concept drawing on 8.5x11 inch paper. Art must be quickly identifiable from roadway and vehicular traffic. Vibrant and colorful art will be favored during selection. A substrate will be provided, all other art materials are the responsibility of the artist. Each selected muralist will receive $1,000. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023. For essential additional information contact Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Street, Tillamook or call 503-842-7525.
Winter can be hard times for Tillamook County households. If you have trouble keeping the lights or heat going, Tillamook Public Utility District (PUD) has two programs that may help. First is the federal funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). It is available to qualifying households via an application that is accessed at Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE). Call 503-842-5162 for more information.These funds can be used for electricity or alternative heat sources (oil, propane, wood or wood pellets).
The second resource available to assist with PUD bills is their Customer Assistance Program. Donated funds (matched by Tillamook Public Utility District) are made available at CARE ((2310 First Street, Tillamook) at 9 a.m. each Monday. Households who have received a pink “shut off notice” from the PUD may present that bill (along with other documentation) to qualify for assistance with up to 75% of the past due amount. This can be a Godsend for sure. We who can afford to should be reminded to donate what we can (with our PUD payment) to support our neighbors in need
It isn’t too late to send holiday greetings to a recovering American soldier. Address yours to: A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed Army Medical Center, 6900 Georgia Avenue, N.W., Washington D.C. 20307-5001. If you have time to enclose a chatty letter, so much the better.
Oregon Trip Check (available by telephone call to 5-1-1) recently advised travelers on I-84 to prepare to spend a night in their car as a precautionary measure during winter travel. Let’s take a few minutes before we tackle the mountain passes to load our cars with a layer of warm outerwear for each traveler (including pets), a wool or alpaca blanket for the front and back (if occupied) seats, a gallon of drinking water per person, several protein rich snacks, battery cables and phone chargers, and be certain to have at least half a tank of gas at all times. Inclement weather, or accidents related to it, can require hours of stop and go driving. Stay safe, dear readers.
Happy Hanukkah, dear readers, and Merry Christmas to you and yours. Happy birthday this week to: Walker Adkins, Sue Baumgartner, Lorna Fletcher, Brittany Howard, Jesse Jones, Nick Hurliman, Donna Lane, Robin Richwine, Josh Shiels, Emma Wickham and Jillian Wilkinson.
