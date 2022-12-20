Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’ annual Awards Banquet happened earlier this month. Word on the street is that Pacific City Postmistress LeEtte Ford Duncan was recognized as the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the year. Hats off to her. And I hear that Fred Whittlinger, a Nestucca Valley Lion, was named Volunteer of the Year. Congratulations to him. Please let us know which business was honored as business of the year for South Tillamook County; I would love to give them a shout-out too.

Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is recruiting artists to create three by eight-foot  (vertically mounted) murals for installation on properties in down town Tillamook. Prospective participants will submit a scaled concept drawing on 8.5x11 inch paper. Art must be quickly identifiable from roadway and vehicular traffic. Vibrant and colorful art will be favored during selection. A substrate will be provided, all other art materials are the responsibility of the artist. Each selected muralist will receive $1,000. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023. For essential additional information contact Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, 208 Main Street, Tillamook or call 503-842-7525.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted: