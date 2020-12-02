Symphony Story-time is a fun and unique video series from the Oregon Symphony designed for preschool through elementary aged children and their families to experience popular storybooks. Each episode is entertaining and educational, and includes a great children's story narrated by a master storyteller, with accompaniment by an Oregon Symphony musician or guest artist, performing the book's "soundtrack." Like any great story or concert. kids will enjoy these fifteen minute episodes again and again. All thirteen episodes are available now, for free. For more information, or to sign up, go to https://www.orsymphony.org/email-sign-up/.
Do you want a child's letter from Santa or your holiday cards to be post-marked from the North Pole? Every year the US Postal Service receives hundreds of thousands of requests from around the world for the North Pole, Alaska postmark. It is a service provided at no cost. To receive a North Pole postmark, prepare your holiday correspondence as usual, address the envelopes, seal them, affix sufficient postage on each, place them all in a larger envelope or box and mail to: North Pole Holiday Cancelation, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) is offering "Christmas cheer, to go"! Do it yourself wreath kits may be preordered online at http://forms.gle/6Ddsj2QYatg34vtT7. The price is $15.00, and proceeds benefit KCC. We can fetch our kits between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5. KCC is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
Tillamook P.U.D. will hold a Drive-through Customer Party from 3-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 at their office, which is located at the corner of 11th and Pacific Avenue in Tillamook. There will be holiday cookies and a battery back-up LED light for each vehicle, plus presents for the kids, if any are on board.
Speaking of our young people, remember that Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program cannot hold a fundraiser this year and must raise $20,000 to meet increased demand. If you are able to donate, please do. You can do this online at nvbackpackprogram.org/ or mail a check to Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program, P.O. Box 793, Pacific City, OR 97135. Donations are tax deductible; a receipt will be sent by mail.
Bay Shore Family Medicine provides walk-in flu shots from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Mondays. They're located at 38505 Brooten Road. Appointments may be scheduled to received flu shots Tuesday through Friday; call 503-965-6555. There's also a walk-in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays) in Tillamook. It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at both locations. We're asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Happy birthday this week to: Patrick Benton, Tara Boldy, Zoey Carver, Nia Chatelain, Islande Dillon, Mark Fitch, Brook Fleming, Karl Hale, Jeff Hancock, Justin Hancock, Kent Hancock, Donna Hopkes, Arial Huddleston, Jeff Hurliman, Melissa Jones, Sean Moore, Mitchell Richwine, Tony Riske, Jeremy Sisco, Kael Stuart and Nick Troxel.
