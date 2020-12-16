Thanks to Doug Olson for word that Tillamook County Commissioners "are acutely aware that small businesses have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Many of our hospitality businesses are headed into a lean COVID winter, wondering whether their businesses will survive." This is why, in partnership with the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County, they're offering grants to small businesses and 501(c)(3) non-profits (those with fewer than 100 employees) "who have been adversely affected by COVID-19."
Grants opened last Thursday, and the deadline for completing the application is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18; this is a short turn-around, but it can be done! For detailed information on the grant including the full list of eligibility requirements, restrictions, and to apply, visit www.edctc.com. We can contact Lindsey Gann at lindseygann@tillamookbaycc.edu or 503-842-8222 extension 1420 with any questions.
Because the Headlight Herald announced their Reader's Choice Awards during the Governor's recent shut down, let's be reminded to congratulate local winners now that they're back up and running. The Pelican Pub, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, is Tillamook County's favorite brewery. They also won 2nd Place for Grilled-cheese Sandwich for Patio Dining and for their Tasting Room. They also were awarded 3rd place for Waterfront Dining. Antonette's Kitchen, 34385 U.S. Highway 101 S., Cloverdale, was voted 1st place for Sandwiches, 2nd place for Clam Chowder, and 3rd place for Lunch. Way to go, Toni. The Beach Wok, 6320 Pacific Ave., Pacific City, was voted 3rd for Chinese Food in the County. The Grateful Bread, 34805 Brooten Road, Pacific City, was voted second best Bakery County-wide. Meridian Restaurant, 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Paific City, took third place in Fine Dining.
Several local businesses, besides restaurants, were also honored. Cloverdale Veterinary Clinic was voted 3rd place Veterinarian, County-wide. Monkey Business 101 Nursery, 38005 U.S. Highway 101 S., Cloverdale, was voted 3rd place for Gardening Supplies. TCCA Farm Store, 34295 U.S. Highway 101 S., Cloverdale, was awarded 1st place for Pet and Livestock Supplies. Congratulation, to all of the awardees.
Coaster Theatre Radio Hour is presenting a locally produced version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" which was "written work-shopped and performed in the community." It can be accessed online December 20, 22, or 24. For more information go to coastertheatre.com.
Remember that Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is running its Candy Cane Express through Sunday. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies on the steam powered excursion and catch a little holiday spirit. Departures are slated for noon, 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The train departs from Garibaldi, near the Old Mill Marina. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and veterans, $15 for children age 3-12 and free for children age 2 and younger. Go to oregoncoastscenic.org for more information and to reserve your tickets.
Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook Women's Resource Center) shelters and serves survivors of domestic violence County-wide. They are short of their usual funding this season, and demand has increased. They seek the following donations for a "Holiday Store" by December 17. New toys, earphones, baseball hats, make up and manicure items, perfume or cologne, slippers and local fast food gift cards. Your donations may be dropped by the Tides of Change office between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The address is 1902 2nd Street in Tillamook. If delivery to Tillamook is a hardship for you, please contact me using the information published near my photo in this space. I'll provide a Cloverdale drop-off point or meet you coming or going from my workday, in Beaver.
Happy birthday this week to: Sue Baumgartner, Walker Adkins, Archie Boehler, Ed Flinter, Brittany Howard, Liz Hurliman, Lucas Jones, Donna Lane, Tami Owens, Corrine Paratore, Judy Parks, Robin Richwine, Pat Rock, Chase Thomas, Emma Wickham, and Lori Whiteman.
