A second annual Holiday Parade is planned for South Tillamook County! The event will kick off from the Former Nestucca Valley Middle School located near the intersection of Blaine Road and U.S. Highway 101 in Beaver. It will travel south on U.S. Highway 101 through Hebo and Cloverdale to Neskowin. There is will reverse course and travel north on U.S. Highway 101 to Pacific City. Its destination willl be Kiwanda Community Center, where at approximately 7:00 p.m., Santa Himself is expected to greet visitors. There will be light refreshments for all. This sounds like lot of fun.
Remember that South Tillamook County Library has expanded their hours of operation. The library is now open from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday with a closure from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day for lunch. They’re located at 6200 Camp Street in Pacific City. For more information, call 503-965-6163.
The Library Thrift Store is accepting no donations because they will close for the season the week before Christmas. In the meantime, they’re open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, December 18. The thrift store provides funds for South Tillamook County Library building and grounds. They’ll reopen in March. The Library Thrift Store is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City.
Don’t forget that Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9.00 increase for monthly service at public hearings. One is planned for 7 p.m. this Wednesday, December 8 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District Office, 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. Another is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the same address.
Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook Women’s Resource Center) is seeking donations for their holiday store through December 17. Besides a wish list on Amazon, the nonprofit welcomes donations of new toys, ear phones, make up and nail items, perfume or cologne, gift cards (for local food, coffee, clothing etc.) teen items or board games. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1902 Second Street, in Tillamook. For more information call 503-842-9486.
Pacific City Transfer Station will accept bare Christmas trees for recycling, for free with a coupon. Coupons are available in Tillamook Headlight Herald or on their website. Go to www.co.tillamook.or.us/solidwaste. The transfer station is located at 38255 Brooten Road in Pacific City. Bare Christmas trees will also be accepted with the coupon for recycling at Manzanita and Tillamook Transfer Stations. Check the website for those addresses or call David McCall at Tillamook County Solid Waste, 503-815-3975.
With seasonal industries waning for the year, some proverbial belt tightening may be happening at your house. Oregon Food Bank food boxes are available at three locations in South County; no proof of income is required. South County Food Pantry operates out of Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church off of Brooten Road in Pacific City. They’re open until 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays in December. Pass it on Ministries, located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver, has a Food Bank from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Hebo Christian Center located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office, has a food bank the last Saturday of the month.
I accidentally ran the wrong list of birthdays last week; I apologize. A belated Happy Birthday wish goes out to Nia Chatelain, Dexter Corey, Brett Elder, Caitlin Fagan, Julia Hagerty, Olivia Hagerty, Darren Hansen, Maicee Malcom, Sean Moore, Harold Niederer, Mitchell Richwine, Amy Schmid, Tanya Traxler and Steve Williams. Happy birthday this week to: Walker Adkins, Archer Boehler, Quinton Brooks, Tia Craven, Kayla Cross, Ed Flinter, Lucas Jones, Liz Kellow, Ruth Kiser, Tami Owens, Corrine Paratore, Judy Parks, Chase Thomas and Lori Whiteman.
