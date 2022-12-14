Living in a seaside vacation spot like ours can be challenging, and not just from dealing with the crowds who flock here during the summer months and the long holiday weekends. Because many shops and restaurants here make the majority of their income during the tourist months, it’s common for a favorite spot to shut down during winter.
That’s one reason I try to make a point of visiting the local businesses that stay open from November through March. Some of them reduce their hours, others stay relatively consistent. But either way, it’s good to know who’s open during the holidays, and therefore which of the shops and restaurants we can count on during the cold, blustery weeks of winter.
Two spots here have made a point of adding winter hours this year, even if they’re limited to the weekends. The Beach Bakeshop, at 108 Highway 101 North, announced winter hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. We love their cheddar-bacon biscones and cinnamon rolls, but everything we’ve had from them is good. They make a flavorful, gluten-free clam chowder as well, along with savory breakfast pastries and beautifully creative cookies.
The Original Pronto Pup, 602 Highway 101 South, will be serving their classic corn dogs and fries for those of us who need to warm up with a crunchy cornmeal coating over a savory filling. They’re limiting their hours to Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They add that they’ll be closed Christmas weekend (the 23rd, 24th, and 25th) to let their team spend the holiday with their families.
Some other popular spots here will have limited hours this month. Grumpy’s, 202 Highway 101 North (whose Christmas decorations seem to get better every time I pass them in the evening) will be open Christmas Eve till 7 p.m., and will serve breakfasts Christmas Day till noon.
Our friends at Upper Crust Pizza, 342 Highway 101 North, will be closing December 12th, 2022 - January 11th, 2023 for vacation. They will resume operation in the New Year, with their normal hours Thursday through Monday, 3 to 7 p.m.. If you absolutely positively must have a pizza during those weeks, the Rockaway Roastery has recently added pizzas and flatbreads to their offerings. I haven’t been in for one yet, but I expect that will change before my next column. They’re at 165 S Miller, and have the added advantage of staying open later on the weekends, till 10 p.m. Their beer and wine service is now operational if you’re looking for a dining-in experience.
If you’re looking for pizza to bring home or take-and-bake, the Barview Jetty Store (15530 N Highway 101, on the way to Garibaldi) has some interesting selections, going above and beyond the popular traditional pizzas that residents and visitors alike have come to know and love. I need to try their pulled-pork pizza, because chef-owner Dennis Cavitt is an absolute master of anything involving meat, smoke, and time, as we’ve learned from the Garibaldi Portside Bistro which he also owns and operates with his charming wife Amanda. Closed Sundays and Mondays, they’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..
If you’re searching for holiday cheer and looking to stay out late, you’ve got a couple of wintertime choices. The new location of Littoral, in what was previously the dining room of Upper Crust Pizza at 342 Highway 101 N, is a stylish and welcoming spot that serves a combination of classic and creative cocktails. They’re closed Sundays and Mondays, but open at 4 PM the other five days. Closing time varies, from 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to 10 p.m. on Thursdays. Fridays and Saturdays, the advertised hours are 4 to 11 p.m., but they won’t chase patrons away at the stroke of eleven if things are still rolling merrily along.
Rick’s Roadhouse, at 184 Highway 101 South, is similarly flexible and responsive to their guests. Their hours are listed as Monday - Thursday noon to close. The Friday and Saturday hours are charmingly described as “12 p.m. to Last Dance.” Now that sounds like a holiday tradition in the making.
