Registration is now open for OHSU’s online Collaborative Problem Solving (CPS) 8-week parent group trainings. Monday classes, held on the internet, begin on September 16 and participants can choose between a 4-5:30 p.m. session or a 6-7:30 p.m. session. Tuition is $200 per family with scholarships available to qualifying households. Space is limited, and it is first come first served, so register early. Parents need access to email, basic computer skills and internet with a web camera in order to participate in the sessions. Those who attend all 8 sessions will earn a certificate for 12 training hours. E-mail your interest, no later than August 26 cps@ohsu.edu.
South Tillamook County Library, although open this week, has no activities scheduled due to Tillamook County Fair being in session. The fair is located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Wednesday August 7 is family day; children 15 and younger are admitted free with a donation of canned food. Proceeds benefit Tillamook Food Bank. Thursday is Pioneer Day, members of Tillamook County Pioneer Association receive a free carnation and senior citizens 62 and older visit the fair for $6. Admission is $10/day for adults, $6.00/day for children 6-11, and season passes can be had for $30.
As we go to press, I am preparing several entries for the fair. I’ll enter two metal mosaics- with the crafts and am thinking about bringing a pair of dollhouse beds I made as woodcrafts. I have pickled crabapples in the works and there is probably a jar of jam set aside for the fair that I forgot about. We’ll see. I hope also to put together at least one flower arrangement- my second try won a blue ribbon in 2018. I’ll visit the fair myself on Saturday to work a shift at Habitat for Humanity’s space near the dunk tank. Afterwards, I’ll make the rounds and look forward to seeing you there.
Free library programs resume next week. Kids will create red yarn crafts for story time at 3 p.m. on August 13. Teens will enjoy a space themed scavenger hunt and do some beading starting at 5 p.m., also August 13. Fiber Friday returns at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 16; bring some sewing or needlecrafts to work on and chat with others who join with projects of their own. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers happens there at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located on Camp Street in Pacific City.
An earthquake west of Newport last month motivates me to continue steps towards disaster preparedness each week. I’m sharing my progress in this space; we can prepare together for the coming “big one.” Do you have some candles stored? Flashlights take batteries and lanterns use fuel. We burned through 10-15 candles during the extended power outage in December of 2007, and were glad for the light to read from in those quiet evenings after the storm blew through. Let’s stock up.
Our hearts go out to all who mourn the loss of Pacific City’s Bob Rissel.
Happy birthday this week to: Debbie Dunn, Michelle Hamilton, Megan Kellow, Corey Knopf, Ruth Pengelly, Jackson Riske, Rebecca Shores, Lea Traxler and Hadley Twigg.
