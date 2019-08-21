I
attended Tillamook County Fair late in the week, so this is my first chance to write about the experience in this space. I spent the first four hours of my visit staffing a Habitat for Humanity table near the bouncy house courtesy of Pastor Terry Sprinkle. It was good to spread the word that Habitat is hiring a full time Construction Manager to build the duplex in progress on 8th Street in Tillamook; Habitat is still recruiting a homeowner for the second of those units.
My trio of entries in the fair had mixed results. No culinary ribbons came my way this year, but a metal mosaic peacock I created won a blue ribbon with the crafts. Congratulations to the following first place winners I spotted that night- Rodna Bos for a dried flower arrangement, lily, polyanthis, sweet peas, and sweet williams; Reese Carver for oatmeal cookies; Cathy Colburn for asters, coneflower, cut succulents and feverfew; Julie Pieren for biscuits, Shannon Pieren for banana bread and to Tracy Whilles for her red rose. I know that I missed dozens of others, as I ran out of time to take down notes long before the fair ran out of South Tillamook County winners. Way to go.
Nestucca Valley Elementary School (NVES) welcomes new students for in person registration from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through August 22. The school is located a mile south of Cloverdale on U.S. Highway 101. Registration packets will be mailed the week of August 26 to returning students. Households with a student returning to the school for first through 6th grade should complete the paperwork and send it with their student to school the first day, which is Tuesday, September 3. Kindergarten students will start classes on Tuesday, September 10. For more information, call NVES, 503-392-3435.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include Fiber Friday, a time to gather with others to make progress on sewing or needle craft projects at 2 p.m. on Friday. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies up to age 3 with caretakers, happens at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Children are invited for a game day at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28. Teens will gather to party after hours starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 30. Our library is located on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Remember that Nestucca Valley Artisans will hold their 27th annual show this weekend. The event is planned from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 at Kiwanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City. Numerous local artists will show, discuss and sell their work. Don’t miss it!
An earthquake west of Newport last month motivates me to continue steps towards disaster preparedness each week.
Happy birthday this week to: Blake Aase, Austin Bentley, Tyler Bentley, Matthew Blair, Rachel Bruce, J.C. Ehly, Zella Elliott, Alisa Green, Carol Griggs, Lindsay Harrison, Ralph Heathershaw, Curt Holter, Emily Hurliman, Kelsea Hurliman, Tom Hurliman, Mary Maack, Kevin Measor, Kristi Measor, Faith Melendy, Jacob Miller, Maria Phillips, Shamra Pippenger, Ryleigh Royster, Ashlee Schwirtz, John Seymour, Max Trent, Ann Warren, Thomas Wesie and Becker Wills.
