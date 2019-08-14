Nestucca Valley Artisan’s will celebrate their 27th annual show later this month. The event is planned from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 at Kiwanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City. Numerous local artists will show, discuss and sell their work. Don’t miss it!
Thanks to Sonya Kazen for word that Jennifer Fletcher has taken the reins at Pacific City Farmers Market as market manager. An artist and crafter, Jennifer brings a wealth of marketing experience and energy to our south county farmers market.
Speaking of gratitude for those who pitch in, we appreciate Sue Lenzi writing with news of Nestucca Valley Community Cemetery (NVCC) in Hebo. She says, “Please remember that the yearly dues for cemetery maintenance and upgrades are just $10.00 per year. New headstone markers with the names routed on Trex board are being made to ensure that all unmarked graves are properly identified and marked accordingly. The NVCC Board would appreciate it if you would send your dues (and any donations) to: NVCC, P.O. Box 261, Hebo, OR. 97122.
If you’re interested in helping to maintain this community cemetery, please contact the NVCC Board at the above address. They would love to see our younger community members attend the meetings and step into leadership positions to carry-on the proper care and preservation of this cemetery.”
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include Fiber Friday, a time to gather with others to make progress on sewing or needle craft projects, at 2 p.m. on Friday. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies up to age 3 with caretakers, happens at 9 a.m. on Saturday; a Ukulele Jam starts at 1 p.m. that afternoon. Teens will play board games starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20. Our library is located on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Tickets are on sale for Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program’s tenth anniversary fundraiser. It’s to be an evening of art, wine, gourmet food, live music and silent auction. The event is slated from 6-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Rowboat Gallery and Windermere West Real Estate, 34950 Brooten Road in Pacific City. Admission is $25. Go to nvbackpackprogram.org.
It’s not too late (as we go to press) to register for OHSU’s online Collaborative Problem Solving 8-week parent group trainings. Monday classes, held on the internet, begin on September 16. Tuition is $200 per family with scholarships available to qualifying households. E-mail your interest, no later than August 26 to cps@ ohsu.edu.
An earthquake west of Newport last month motivates me to continue steps towards disaster preparedness each week. I wrote last time about candles as an emergency source of light. An article in Mother Earth News that I read over the weekend offers an alternative. Solar powered LED walk lights make a great emergency lighting source. These may be on clearance at home and garden stores as summer winds into autumn.
Those rated 24X or higher will light a living area, while 12X would suit a bathroom or bedroom and 6X could suffice in a hallway or stairwell. The magazine recommends mounting PVC pipe onto a block of wood and inserting the spiked end (where the units are jabbed into the earth outside to charge by day) into the PVC to light indoor spaces by night. For more information regarding emergency lighting, read Lights On by Jeffrey Yago.
Happy birthday this week to: Kenneth Blackburn III, Will Dillon, Chuck Duley, Glenn Ehly, John Elliott, Heidi Faust, LeAnna Fletcher, Carissa Hagan, Lynde Hancock, Michael Ihnat, Leslie Jones, Kaitlyn Sisco, Griffen Inman, Jan Inman, Bryan Measor, Emily Pieren, David Schaefer, Nolan Twigg and Penny Watters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.